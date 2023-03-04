Dibos Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more

Free Fire content creation has seen massive growth over the last few years, courtesy of the game's enormous community. Dibos Gaming is one of the most prominent YouTubers to come out of Bangladesh. He posts a variety of game-related videos, including funny animations, gameplay clips, and more.

Dibos Gaming is approaching the one million subscriber mark on YouTube, with his current count being 944k. Meanwhile, his cumulative view count has surpassed 61 million.

Dibos Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Dibos Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 468200754, and his IGN is “DIBOS GAMING.” He is the leader of the Dibos Gangs guild, whose ID is 1006039577.

The player is ranked Heroic in both BR-Ranked Season 32 and CS-Ranked Season 17. Given below are his current stats in the battle royale title:

BR Career

Dibos Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Dibos Gaming has featured in 5107 solo matches and has secured victory in 403 of them, making his win rate 7.89%. He has racked up 10280 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.19.

The YouTuber has also competed in 2377 duo matches and has won on 298 occasions, leading to a win rate of 12.53%. With 5750 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.77.

Dibos Gaming has played 7121 squad matches and has bagged 1380 Booyahs for a win rate of 19.37%. He has 21506 kills and a K/D ratio of 3.75.

BR Ranked

Dibos Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Dibos Gaming has played a single solo match in Free Fire MAX's ranked season but has failed to bag a win. He has seven frags for a K/D ratio of 7.00.

The content creator has also participated in 16 ranked duo matches and has two victories to his name, recording a win rate of 25.00%. With a K/D ratio of 2.93, he has 41 kills.

Dibos Gaming has featured in 274 ranked squad matches and has 40 victories for a win rate of 14.59%. He has accumulated 912 kills, making his K/D ratio 3.90.

CS Career

Dibos Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Dibos Gaming has played 4184 matches in the Clash Squad game mode and has 2472 victories for a win rate of 59.08%. He has registered 22052 kills for a KDA of 2.13.

Note: Dibos Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are expected to change as he continues to play more matches in the different game modes of the battle royale title.

Dibos Gaming’s monthly income

Details about Dibos Gaming's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that Dibos Gaming’s monthly income is in the range of $1.1k and $16.8k. Meanwhile, the content creator’s yearly earnings are said to lie between $12.6k and $201.8k.

YouTube channel

Dibos Gaming has 113 uploads on his YouTube channel. The most popular video is a YouTube Short with more than 3.7 million views.

According to Social Blade, Dibos Gaming has amassed over 74k subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has also grown by 4.203 million in the same period.

