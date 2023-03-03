Storm Brothers' Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshot percentage, monthly income, and more

Storm Brothers is a popular Free Fire YouTube channel where players can find fun content related to the battle royale title. It is run by Shakti (Storm Shakti) and Shekhar (Storm Shekhu), who have regularly posted videos for several years.

At the time of writing, the channel features a subscriber count of 1.14 million, alongside a total view count surpassing the mark of 79.473 million. There are also over 2000 people following Storm Brothers on the Instagram handle.

Storm Brother's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Storm Shakti's Free Fire MAX ID is 627927969, and Storm Shekhu's Free Fire MAX ID is 340600530. The former is ranked Heroic and Master in Battle Royale and Clash Squad, while the latter is placed Heroic in both game modes.

Listed below are the stats ensured by them in the game:

Storm Shakti's BR Career stats

These are Storm Shakti's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Storm Shakti has played 1958 solo games in Free Fire MAX and outclassed his enemies in 226, converting to a win percentage of 11.54%. He has registered 4654 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.69.

Inside the duo matches, the player has made 1696 appearances and has remained unbeaten in 235, resulting in a win rate of 13.85%. He has 4016 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.75.

He has also played 4462 squad matches and has 811 Booyahs, leading to a win ratio of 18.17%. With 14279 kills, he maintains a K/D ratio of 3.91.

Storm Shekhu's BR Career stats

These are Storm Shekhu's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Storm Shekhu has competed in 2332 solo matches and has 137 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 5.87%. There are 4075 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 1.86.

The content creator has featured in 2787 duo games and has 291 victories, coming down to a win percentage of 10.44%. At a K/D ratio of 1.89, he has 4704 frags.

Storm Shekhu has been further engaged in 3979 squad matches, and his team has secured 695 of them, translating to a win ratio of 17.46%. He has racked up 9305 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.83.

Note: The stats of Storm Shakti and Storm Shekhu were recorded when writing the article (3 March 2023). This is expected to change as they continue to play more matches in the battle royale title.

Storm Brother's monthly income

Here are details about the monthly income from the YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the monthly income from the Storm Brothers' channel is between $830 and $13.3K. In the meantime, the yearly earnings of Storm Shakti and Storm Shekhu are projected to lie in the range of $10K and $159.4K.

YouTube channel

As mentioned above, the Storm Brothers channel is run by Shakti and Shekhar. They started creating content related to Free Fire a few years back, and there are currently 428 uploads on the channel. Out of the total uploads, the highest-viewed one has gained over 5.3 million views.

The last 30 days have been fruitful for Storm Brothers as the YouTube channel has gained 40 thousand subscribers. The view count has also expanded by 3.321 million in the same period.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes