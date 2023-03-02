Black Shout Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshot percentage, monthly income, and more

Commonly known as Black Shout Gaming, Mukul Chaudhary is an up-and-coming Free Fire content creator from India. This talented player is well-known for his fantastic gameplay, and his fans adore him for his gun skills. Additionally, he's a member of the prominent NG E-SPORTS guild, led by fellow content creator Nonstop Gaming.

As of this moment, Black Shout Gaming boasts a YouTube subscriber count of 146 thousand, alongside a total of more than 19 million views. Additionally, he has 14.9 thousand fans following him on his Instagram handle.

Black Shout Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Black Shout Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 366747654, and his ID level is 79.

As mentioned above, he is a part of the NG E-SPORTS guild, whose ID number is 65863865. Presently, the content creator is ranked Silver III and Gold II in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively. The stats maintained by him are as follows:

BR Career

Black Shout Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Black Shout Gaming has played 1503 solo games and remained unbeaten in 108, obtaining a win percentage of 7.18%. He has registered 1907 kills and 454 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.37 and a headshot rate of 23.81%.

When it comes to duo matches, the YouTuber has made 1043 appearances and secured wins in 234 of them, resulting in a solid win rate of 22.43%. With 2556 frags and 561 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.16 and a headshot percentage of 21.95%.

Furthermore, the content creator has competed in 20352 squad games and bettered his foes in 7611, achieving a win ratio of 37.39%. At a K/D ratio of 5.50 and a headshot rate of 24.49%, he has 70048 kills and 17152 headshots.

BR Ranked

Black Shout Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s current season, Black Shout Gaming has played seven squad games, winning two of them for a win rate of 28.57%. He has notched 41 kills and 34 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 8.20 and a headshot percentage of 82.93%.

Apart from this, the prominent personality hasn’t played any solo or duo matches.

CS Career

Black Shout Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Black Shout Gaming has featured in 5233 squad games and has 3539 Booyahs, converting to a win percentage of 67.63%. In the process, he has notched up 26368 kills and 11373 headshots, maintaining a KDA of 1.96 and a headshot percentage of 43.13%.

Note: Black Shout Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing this article. These stats are expected to change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

Black Shout Gaming’s monthly income

Black Shout Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Black Shout Gaming’s monthly income through his channel lies somewhere between $318 and $5.1K. Meanwhile, his projected yearly earnings range from $3.8K to $61K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Black Shout Gaming has been uploading videos around Free Fire for some time now, with his oldest video dating back to January 2022. He currently has 160 uploads to his name, of which the most-watched one has managed to garner 625 thousand views.

According to Social Blade, Black Shout Gaming has gained six thousand subscribers in the past 30 days. In addition to this, his view count has increased by 1.272 million over the same period of time.

