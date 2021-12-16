Dimitri vs Chrono vs Misha: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive players?

Players can choose from a diverse roster of characters in Free Fire that have either active or passive abilities. When these abilities are used correctly, they can turn the tide of a battle and help players achieve a Booyah.

However, the most sought-after characters in-game are those who fit well into an aggressive playstyle that allows players to constantly engage with opponents during a match.

Three such characters are Dimitri, Chrono, and Misha. This article compares the abilities and combat uses of each.

Note: All character abilities are at the maximum level.

Detailed comparison of Dimitri, Chrono and Misha in Free Fire

Abilities

Dimitri

Dimitri's 'Healing Heartbeat' when activated creates a 3.5 meter radius healing zone. Teammates recover 3 HP/second when inside of it. Additionally, downed teammates are able to self-recover as well. The ability lasts for 15 seconds and has a cooldown time of 60 seconds.

Chrono

Chrono's 'Time Turner' ability when activated creates an impenetrable force field. It can block a total of 800 damage and lasts for six seconds. When inside the force field, players are unable to shoot at opponents outside. The ability has a cooldown time of 120 seconds.

Misha

Misha's 'Afterburner' is a passive ability in Free Fire. It increases the driving speed by 20% for all vehicles. Additionally, when inside a vehicle, players will take 30% reduced damage from attacks.

Combat uses

Dimitri

Dimitri's primary role in combat is that of a supporting character. His ability allows teammates to self-recover and regain HP. Being able to self-recover opens up numerous tactical options for the team during a gunfight.

Chrono

Chrono's primary role in combat is to block incoming damage. Using his force field, players can set up a choke point or hardpoint and hold their ground. This can buy teammates precious time during an intense gunfight.

Misha

Misha's primary role in Free Fire is that of a vehicle expert. When needing to make a quick and safe getaway, her ability has no equal. Once inside the vehicle, teammates will be safe and sound.

Verdict

Dimitri, Chrono, and Misha are great characters in Free Fire. They each have a unique ability that comes into play during combat. However, when it comes to aggressive playstyles, Dimitri is the clear winner.

Following the OB31 update, Chrono is but a shell of his former self. While players still use the character, he feels very limited in nature. Misha, on the other hand, has a very situational ability which may not suit everyone.

In conclusion, even though both of these characters are popular in Free Fire, they cannot compare to Dimitri. The ability to self-recover and heal at the same time is beyond comparison.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

