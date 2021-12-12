Top 5 Free Fire characters that are not as good as others

Following each update, Free Fire’s developers expand the list of available characters within the game. Nairi was added after the most recent OB31 update, but it is not accessible yet.

These characters come with a unique ability to assist users in getting the better of their opponents. However, with better characters over the period, some of these have been rendered relatively ineffective compared to other options.

Worst characters in Garena Free Fire

The list below is in no particular order and the abilities mentioned below are at the lowest level.

5) Ford

Ford (Image via Free Fire)

Description – Ford is trained at sea and extremely tough.

Ability – Iron Will

Price – 199 diamond or 2000 gold

Ford’s ability Iron Will reduces the damage taken by the users when outside the safe zone by 4%. This gradually increases to a 24% reduction at level 6. Though the character might be beneficial for the competitive players, the casual audience will not make much out of it. Moreover, it is not the best option on a standalone basis.

4) Maxim

Maxim (Image via Free Fire)

Description – Maxim is a competitive eater.

Ability – Gluttony

Price – 299 diamond or 4000 gold

Maxim was nerfed in the current update and Gluttony has been rendered ineffective. The ability decreases its time to consume medkits and mushrooms by 5%. However, several other characters have much better healing abilities, like Jota.

3) Misha

Misha (Image via Free Fire)

Description – Misha is an extremely talented racer.

Ability – Afterburner

Price – 299 diamond or 4000 gold

As the character’s description suggests, the ability is only functional when driving. The first effect is that the driving speed is enhanced. Secondly, users become a more challenging target, while the damage taken is reduced by 5%. Even while driving, Notora seems to have the upper hand over Misha.

2) Caroline

Caroline (Image via Free Fire)

Description – A schoolgirl from an extremely wealthy family.

Ability – Agility

Price – 299 diamond or 4000 gold

Several characters within Free Fire can improve the overall movement speed, and therefore, Agility does not appeal much to the users. It increases players’ speed while holding the shotgun by 3%. In this case, Kelly seems to be a better option.

1) Nikita

Nikita (Image via Free Fire)

Description – Nikita works as a professional bodyguard.

Ability – Firearms Expert

Price – 199 diamond or 2000 gold

Firearms Expert ability is only related to a particular class of firearms, i.e., SMGs or submachine guns. The ability only increases the reload speed of these firearms by only 5%, which is easily outweighed by other passive skills within the game. Although the reload speed is buffed by 24% at the highest level, it still does not work well.

Note: All these characters positively impact the overall gameplay, but their abilities are relatively pale compared to the other options. This is based on the writer's preference.

