Dimitri vs Wukong: Which Free Fire character has better active ability?

Free Fire’s active characters are arguably more powerful than the passive ones. They have cooldown times and skills that have to be manually activated.

Dimitri and Wukong are two popular active characters in the battle royale game. While the former was introduced in the OB30 update, Wukong suffered his second nerf in the same update. In this article, the abilities of the two are compared to judge which is more powerful.

Dimitri

Dimitri’s Healing Heartbeat is excellent for recovering and reviving (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri has the ability called Healing Heartbeat that lasts for ten seconds up to a maximum of 15 seconds. His cooldown time ranges from 85 seconds to 60 seconds.

This active ability helps players recover 3 HP per second by creating a 3.5-meter healing zone. Knocked-down users and allies can self-revive if they are within the zone.

Wukong

Wukong’s Camouflage has been nerfed a few times (Image via Garena)

Wukong is a Free Fire character who has been nerfed twice via significant updates. The cooldown time of his ability, Camouflage, ranges from 300 to 200 seconds.

Gamers can convert into a bush for ten seconds (up to a maximum of 15 seconds) using this skill. Their movement speed also gets reduced by 20% when the ability is activated.

Which character has better active ability in Free Fire?

Dimitri has a better active ability compared to Wukong (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dimitri is a better choice as he helps with HP recovery. Wukong’s ability also gets canceled once players start shooting, and his lowered movement speed is also a major disadvantage.

Dimitri also has a lower cooldown time than Wukong. Even if the latter’s cooldown time is reset once users take down an enemy, there is no guarantee that they will be able to, especially if they face aggressive gamers.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of its author. Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

