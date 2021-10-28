DJ Alok vs Dasha vs A124: Which Free Fire character is better after the OB30 update?

DJ Alok is one of the most popular active Free Fire characters. A124, on the other hand, is an underrated character that possesses an active ability.

Despite Dasha’s powerful passive ability, players often skip her altogether. This article compares the abilities of the three characters to determine the best choice post the OB30 update in Free Fire.

Which Free Fire character is better after the OB30 update?

Since his release, DJ Alok has not been nerfed and is still considered the most powerful character in Free Fire. Even if Dasha has a diverse passive ability, it falls short regarding increased movement speed and HP recovery.

DJ Alok is a better choice as his ability is more diverse than that of A124. Moreover, due to his fixed cooldown time that lasts for a short span of time, players can use his powerful ability quite often.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Brief description of the three characters in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok's active ability is called 'Drop the Beat', and it has a cooldown time of 45 seconds. The ability increases the movement and sprinting speed of players by 10%. It also helps in recovering 5 HPs per second for 5 seconds.

Dasha

Dasha’s passive ability is called 'Partying On', and it helps reduce the damage taken by falls by 30%, with recovery time being decreased by 60%. The ability also helps in lowering recoil build-up and maximum recoil, by 6% each.

A124

A124 possesses an active ability called Thrill of Battle. She is capable of converting 20 EPs into HPs within a span of 4 seconds. The cooldown time of the ability is fixed at 10 seconds.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum levels. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

