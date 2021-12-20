DJ Alok vs Elite Kelly: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive gameplay?

There are numerous characters in Free Fire well-suited to aggressive gameplay and playstyles. Their abilities are tailored towards enabling players to deal maximum damage or have tactical options that help in combat.

Two such characters are DJ Alok and Elite Kelly. One can heal users and provide a mobility boost, while the other can run circles around enemies and deal increased damage. Who is the best character for aggressive gameplay? Read on to find out.

Note: Character abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Detailed comparison of DJ Alok vs Elite Kelly in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability

DJ Alok's active ability, Drop the Beat, heals and provides a movement boost to players in Free Fire. When activated, a 5-meter wide aura is created, within which teammates receive a 15% agility bonus and 5 HP recovery/second.

The ability lasts for ten seconds and has a cooldown period of 45 seconds.

Elite Kelly's ability

Elite Kelly's passive 'Deadly Velocity' ability increases sprinting speed by 6%. After running for 4 seconds, the damage output for the first shot on target rises to 106%.

This awakened ability lasts for five seconds after being activated. Once the bonus ability has been utilized, it has to be triggered again to use.

DJ Alok in combat

DJ Alok's main role in combat is to provide tactical support and healing to the team. Using his ability, the entire squad can move faster and recover HP on the go. This is useful when rushing an enemy position or retreating to safety.

Elite Kelly in combat

Elite Kelly's primary role in Free Fire during combat is very diverse. Due to her passive speed boost, she can be used as a scout or deal bonus damage to a single target.

Verdict

DJ Alok and Elite Kelly are potent characters in Free Fire. They are both well suited to an aggressive playstyle. However, when it comes to combat benefits aimed towards damage output, Elite Kelly is the clear winner.

Her passive ability to run around opponents in circles can have numerous tactical advantages. Players can flank opponents and open up a second front or create a diversion. Additionally, they can even run down opponents trying to escape.

Although DJ Alok's healing ability is handy in Free Fire, aggressive players can easily substitute it. They can use medkits or Jota's Sustained Raids as part of the character combo build with Elite kelly.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

