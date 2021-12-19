DJ Alok vs Joseph: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive players?

Free Fire has many characters with unique abilities that players can choose from. The unique skills can be categorized into two types: active and passive.

DJ Alok is one of the most celebrated active characters in the battle royale game, whereas Joseph is a passive character that players can claim for free via their first top-up. This article compares the abilities of these two characters to determine who is the best for aggressive matches in Free Fire.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok is undoubtedly one of the best players use for aggressive gameplay. His ability, Drop the Beat, has a cooldown time of only 45 seconds throughout all levels.

His ability creates a 5-meter aura that boosts players' movement and sprinting speed by 10% to up to a maximum of 15%. It also helps recover 5 HPs per second for 5 seconds at the first level and 10 seconds at the final level.

Joseph

Joseph and his ability (Image via ff.garena)

Joseph, too, helps with boosting movement speed as DJ Alok does. His passive ability is referred to as the Nutty Movement.

At the initial level, the movement speed is boosted by 10% for one second if the player takes damage. At the ultimate level, the speed is increased by 20%.

Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive gameplay?

Alok is a better choice compared to Joseph (Image via ff.garena)

From the comparison above, it can be determined that DJ Alok is a better choice for aggressive gameplay. He improves the movement speed and aids players by increasing their HPs.

Moreover, Joseph’s ability lasts for only one second, which is insufficient to ward off enemies. DJ Alok’s skill span and low cooldown time make him a good choice for intense fights in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Disclaimer: Choosing a Free Fire character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

