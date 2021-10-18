DJ Alok vs Leon: Is the new Free Fire character better than DJ Alok?

Leon is one of the Free Fire characters that the Battle Royale game will soon add to its gameplay. The new character has a unique passive ability that players can use.

DJ Alok is a trendy Free Fire character who has an active ability with a fixed cooldown time. This article compares the skills of the two characters to determine who is the most powerful.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

The active ability of DJ Alok is called Drop the Beat, and it has a cooldown time of 45 seconds. Players can gain 5 HPs per second for 5 seconds at the minimum level and 5 HPs per second for 10 seconds at the maximum level.

DJ Alok also improves the movement speed of the players. He boosts it via a five-meter aura at the rate of 10% at the first level and 15% at the final level.

Leon

Leon and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Leon’s passive ability is called Buzzer Beat. He facilitates HP recovery.

After surviving combat, a player can recover 5 HPs when the character is at Level 1. When the character reaches Level 6, the HP amount is boosted to 25.

Which Free Fire character is better?

DJ Alok is much more powerful than Leon (Image via ff.garena)

DJ Alok is far more powerful compared to Leon. Even if Leon does not have a cooldown time, his ability is not diverse enough to match Alok’s ability. Therefore, DJ Alok can be used in any match, ranging from solo Battle Royale matches to Clash Squad matches.

Also Read

Drop The Beat helps with HP recovery as Buzzer Beat does and increases the movement speed of players. Moreover, the HP recovered by Leon is way lesser compared to that of DJ Alok.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar