DJ Alok vs Wolfrahh vs Thiva: Which Free Fire character is better for rank pushers?

There is a total of forty-two characters in Free Fire. Out of these, thirty are passive, ten are active, and two have no special abilities.

DJ Alok is a famous active character, and Thiva is the latest addition to the pool of characters in Free Fire. This article compares the abilities of these two characters and Wolfrahh, an underrated passive character, to determine who is the best at pushing ranks in Free Fire.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok's ability, Healing Heartbeat, has a cooldown time of 45 seconds that remains the same throughout all levels. His ability allows players to create a 5-meter healing aura that recovers 5 HPs for 5 seconds. It also boosts the movement and sprinting speed of the players by 10%.

Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Wolfrahh has a passive ability called Limelight. The ability to reduce the damage taken by headshots by 3% (up to 25%) with every additional viewer. Players can also inflict more damage to enemies' limbs by 3% (up to 15%).

Thiva

Thiva and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva's passive ability, Vital Vibes, is useful in the case of squad matches. It helps in increasing the help-up speed by 5%. If the teammate is successfully recovered, then the user will recover 15 HPs in 5 seconds.

Note: All abilities are at the characters' minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is better for rank pushers?

DJ Alok is better than Thiva and Wolfrahh (Image via ff.garena)

Being an active character, DJ Alok is quite powerful when compared to Thiva and Wolfrahh. DJ Alok helps increase the sprinting speed of the players so that they can avoid bullets quickly and helps in recovering their health.

Thiva is not useful for solo matches as his whole ability revolves around reviving a fallen teammate. Wolfrahh also needs at least one additional viewer to unlock his true potential.

Disclaimer: A character's choice is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on one's playstyle.

