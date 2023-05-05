Djexo’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Gameplay-based content for Free Fire is pretty popular in the community, and a lot of players enjoy watching and learning from the skills and aim of others. Djexo is one of the many YouTubers who has managed to attain success by regularly uploading videos related to Free Fire gameplay. He currently has 415K subscribers on his channel, alongside a total view count of more than 51.58 million.

Djexo also has 62.6K followers on his Instagram account, which is a testament to his popularity. In the section below, you'll find details regarding his Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Disclaimer: With the ban on Free Fire in India, the players from the nation should stay away from the game. However, they can engage in the MAX variant since it was not prohibited in the country.

Exploring Djexo’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

Djexo’s Free Fire ID is 856134368, and his ID level is 70. He leads the REAL ARMY guild, whose Guild ID is 67230548.

The content creator is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Diamond IV in CS-Ranked Season 18. His stats in the battle royale title are mentioned in the section below:

BR Career

Here are Djexo's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Djexo has competed in 4704 solo matches and has bagged victories in 78 of them, making his win rate 1.65%. He has accumulated 2496 kills at a K/D ratio of 0.54.

Tthe content creator has appeared in 932 games in the the duo mode and has secured wins in 59 matches, converting to a win rate of 6.33%. He has 1191 kills and a K/D ratio of 1.36.

He has won 650 out of 6841 squad matches, giving way to a win rate of 9.50%. He has 13992 kills in the mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.26.

BR Ranked

Here are Djexo's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Djexo has featured in 32 squad matches in BR-Ranked Season 33 and has come been victorious on 12 occasions, possessing a win rate of 37.50%. With 158 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 7.90.

He is yet to appear in solo or duo ranked games in the ongoing ranked season.

Note: Djexo’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article (May 5, 2023). The stats above will change as he engages in more matches in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Djexo has been uploading content for a while, and his oldest video dates back to January 2022. There are presently 204 videos on his channel, and the most watched one is a YouTube Short that has received a total of 2.5 million views.

Social Blade shows that Djexo has received 24K subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has also grown by 2.621 million in the same span. He also runs a second channel named Djexo FFm which currently has 11K subscribers.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes