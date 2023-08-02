DMN Dheeraj’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Following the footsteps of successful Free Fire content creators, several new players have dived into this field. DMN Dheeraj is one of the rising names in the community that has become incredibly popular within a few years. His eponymous primary channel boasts more than 482k subscribers alongside millions of video views.

The YouTuber primarily posts gameplay videos and shorts accompanied by his Telugu commentary. Moreover, his popularity transcends beyond the platform, with 28.1k followers on his Instagram handle.

What is DMN Dheeraj’s Free Fire ID?

DMN Dheeraj’s Free Fire ID is 1172828044. He is the leader of a guild named Team DMN, whose guild ID is 3023704577.

With his incredible gameplay, the content creator has achieved a Heroic rank in the BR-Ranked Season 34 and is still placed in Platinum 4 during the ongoing CS-Ranked Season 20. His latest set of stats are as follows:

BR Career stats

DMN Dheeraj's Free Fire BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

DMN Dheeraj has 738 Solo matches under his belt, wherein 23 have resulted in positive outcomes, contributing to a win rate of 3.11%. Simultaneously, he received 887 frags while averaging a K/D ratio of 1.24.

The YouTube sensation has a win rate of 5.25% in Duo games, winning 43 of his 818 encounters. He has recorded under 1,000 frags, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 1.19.

DMN Dheeraj has a better record in Squad games, finishing first in 768 of the 5,920 matches he played, adding to a win rate of 12.97%. The Indian player has knocked down 13,209 opponents, yielding a K/D ratio of 2.56.

BR Ranked stats

DMN Dheeraj's Free Fire BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has played Duo Solo games and maintains a 50% strike rate in these encounters. He has secured a single elimination to hold a K/D ratio of 1.

DMN Dheeraj has played only Duo matches in BR-Ranked Season 34 and has conceded all games. Nonetheless, he has scored three frags to secure a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Lastly, the Indian YouTuber has racked up 15 Booyahs in 254 Squad games, handing him a win rate of 5.90%. With 1,018 eliminations, he has attained a K/D ratio of 4.26.

Monthly income

DMN Dheeraj's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Based on current viewership figures, Social Blade estimates the DMN Dheeraj channel to make between $2.2K and $34.9K. Similarly, the revenue for the whole year might vary between $26.1K - $418.2K.

YouTube channel

DMN Dheeraj is a relatively new name in the field of Free Fire content creation, yet over a short span, he has posted 400+ videos. The videos have helped him establish a reputation in the community, garnering 55 million views.

Additionally, the channel has seen an upward trajectory in the last few months, with the previous 30 days accounting for 26k subscribers and over 8.713 million views.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, and due to the government-imposed restrictions, players are advised only to play its MAX version which is not blocked in the country.

