Do Free Fire skin and texture mod lead to account ban

Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant are two of the most popular free-to-play mobile games that feature many in-app purchases. One can use diamonds in the game to attain outfits and other collectibles to change their in-game persona. Similarly, many users use skin and texture mods to alter the appearance of characters and other in-game features.

However, using any skin or texture mod is illegal in Garena Free Fire and its MAX version. Installing and using a skin mod to optimize the in-game appearance will lead to permanent account suspensions. Hence, it makes more sense to avoid using any skin or texture mod. Additionally, one can report other players using such mods in FF/FF MAX.

The reason why the use of skin and texture mods leads to account bans in Free Fire

Garena's strict approach on cheating Free Fire/ FF MAX (Image via Garena)

Skin and texture mods are illegal in the Garena-backed Battle Royale game because they are third-party programs. Using third-party softwares which do not have Garena's authorization and modifying the game client is considered cheating.

For those unaware, skin and texture mods interact with the APK client and modify it by changing the in-game features and characters' appearance. Thus, this practice is considered cheating and leads to permanent suspensions. These bans are often irreversible, as Garena has maintained a "zero tolerance" policy.

Here's how Garena defines cheating:

"Using any unauthorized third-party programs which are not released by Garena, modifying the game client, and/or playing in a modified game client in order to use functions that are non existent on the official game."

Moreover, the publishers have also issued a warning to those who indulge in hacking and cheating by stating:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. we will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts."

Besides maintaining a strict approach, Garena has explicitly mentioned that their anti-cheat detector will "cover more ground" via the OB38 patch notes. It implies that the publishers have upgraded their abnormality detection model to include skin mods, which can now easily be detected.

Things one should avoid doing in Free Fire/ FF MAX (image via Garena)

Apart from installing the skin mods, here are the measures that one should avoid taking in FF/FF MAX to guard their accounts against in-game suspensions:

Employing any modified or unauthorized game clients.

unauthorized game clients. Utilizing unauthorized tools that interact with the APK client.

Use of unofficial programs to gain an unfair advantage in the game.

Modifying model files to attain an unfair edge over other players in the game.

Frequently utilizing the glitches or bugs to exploit the in-game experience.

Getting detected for abnormal behavior, i.e., using any hacks for diamonds, transparent walls, aim, etc.

Using an unauthorized local data transfer to bypass FF/FF MAX's anti-hack system.

Players should also report any cheaters in the game using the FF help center to maintain a positive gaming environment. They can use screenshots and video recordings of cheaters' abnormal gameplay as evidence while submitting a request.

