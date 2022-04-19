Does Free Fire Partner Program provide V Badge for free?

Due to the increase in the number of content creators with every passing day, Free Fire developers took the initiative to encourage such creators to upload more content revolving around the battle royale game. This is what the Free Fire Partner Program is all about.

Aside from the wide range of perks offered by the Partner Program, content creators also get a V Badge displayed in their Profile section. Naturally, it is one of the most desirable badges that a Free Fire gamer can desire.

Disclaimer: Since the battle royale game is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

Can V Badge be claimed for free via the Free Fire Partner Program?

There is no separate cost that has to be borne by the player to obtain the V Badge once they successfully join the Partner Program. However, they will have to fulfill specific criteria to join the program in the first place.

List of needs that a content creator/streamer must fulfill to join the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

They are:

80% of the videos should revolve around the battle royale game.

Content creators should have a minimum of 100K subscribers.

They must have at least 300K views in the past month.

They must have a professional attitude and create inoffensive and engaging content.

Such content creators must also be consistent on social media.

However, mobile gamers must keep in mind that V Badges cannot be obtained for free via other methods like redeem codes. The only way to claim it is by joining the official Partner Program.

Fulfilling all of the conditions given above does not necessarily guarantee that gamers will automatically be accepted. The final call lies with the developers of the game.

Rewards that an official Partner is entitled to (Image via Garena)

Aside from the V Badge, here are a few perks that content creators are entitled to if they are part of the Partner Program:

Official access to communicate with the Free Fire team

Early access to content

In-game accessories

Custom room cards

Diamonds

Financial compensation

Observation of the game client

Official merchandise

In-game codes to conduct giveaways for fans

Tournament invitations

Note: Interested content creators must note that accepting applications to join the Free Fire Partner Program has been temporarily halted. New creators can apply once the form becomes available once again.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar