Downtech Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Sahil Khan, better known as Downtech Gamer on YouTube, is a popular personality in the Indian Free Fire scene. Over the past few years, he has created many videos related to the battle royale game and has amassed a massive audience.

Thanks to his fun content, Downtech Gamer's primary channel boasts an enormous subscriber count of 2.43 million. Meanwhile, his cumulative view count stands at over 189 million. The content creator also has more than 84k people following him on Instagram.

What is Downtech Gamer’s Free Fire ID?

Downtech Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 1070869339, and his IGN is “MdSahil2429L”. He leads the “DOWNTECH ES” guild, whose Guild ID is 60983824.

The YouTuber is ranked Heroic and Gold I in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Downtech Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Downtech Gamer has played 1192 solo matches in Free Fire and has 59 wins, making his win rate 4.94%. He has garnered 1948 kills and 659 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.72 and a headshot percentage of 33.83%.

The content creator has also featured in 2451 duo matches and has 182 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 7.42%. With 4203 kills and 1234 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.85 and a headshot percentage of 29.36%.

Downtech Gamer has appeared in 6709 squad matches, recording 931 victories and a win rate of 13.87%. He has 11295 kills and 3078 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 1.95 and a headshot percentage of 27.25%.

BR Ranked

Downtech Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Downtech Gamer has featured in seven solo matches in the ongoing Free Fire ranked season but has no wins. He has three kills and one headshot, maintaining a K/D ratio of 0.43 and a headshot percentage of 33.33%.

The YouTuber has also played 18 matches in the ranked duo mode but secured no victories. He has bagged 41 kills and 16 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.28 and a headshot percentage of 39.02%.

Downtech Gamer has engaged in 83 ranked squad matches, and his team has racked up 15 victories, recording a win rate of 18.07%. With 303 kills and 110 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.46 and a headshot percentage of 36.30%.

Note: These Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article. They are subject to change as Downtech Gamer plays more matches.

Downtech Gamer’s monthly income

Specifics about Downtech Gamer's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

Downtech Gamer’s monthly and yearly earnings through his primary YouTube channel are reportedly $659 - $10.5k and $7.9K - $126.6k, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Downtech Gamer has frequently posted Free Fire content on YouTube over the years and has 429 uploads to his name. His most viewed video is a YouTube Short called “NEW AGE GIFT FROM GARENA,” which has over 28 million views.

According to Social Blade, Downtech Gamer has acquired over 2.637 million views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has remained constant.

In addition to his main account, Downtech Gamer has two more channels called DOWNTECH VLOGS and DOWNTECH ARMY. They have 273k subscribers and 99.9k subscribers, respectively.

