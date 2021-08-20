DVLM, KSHMR, and Alok in Free Fire 4th Anniversary event: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire's 4th-anniversary celebrations started today. The annual festivities kicked off with events like the 4th-anniversary party, anniversary quiz, Lone Wolf mode, and some side missions.

For the 4th anniversary, the developers are going to release a theme song. Free Fire's DJ collaborators Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (DVLM), Alok, and KSHMR are jointly producing a theme song for Free Fire.

Free Fire 4th anniversary: Everything about DVLM, Alok, and KSHMR

What is the name of the theme song?

Reunion is the name of the 4th-anniversary theme song (Image via Garena)

The joint production of DJs DVLM, Alok, and KSHMR is titled Reunion.

When and where is Reunion dropping?

Reunion: Premiere date and time (Image via Free Fire India Official/YT)

Reunion will premiere on 20 August at 8 pm (IST) on Free Fire India's YouTube channel. Hence, fans can tune in to the channel at the premiere time to get a glimpse of the 4th-anniversary theme song.

Which Free Fire characters are based on the 4th-anniversary collaborator DJs?

DVLM (Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike)

Dimitri and Thiva (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire character Dimitri is based on Dimitri Vegas, while Thiva is inspired by Like Mike. The devs introduced both characters in Free Fire via the OB29 update due to collaboration between the Greek-Belgian DJ duo and Garena.

Dimitri is an active ability character that is available in the Free Fire's in-game for 599 diamonds. On the other hand, Thiva has a passive skill but is not available in the store.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok (Image via Sportskeeda)

DJ Alok's Free Fire version is rated among the most potent characters with an active ability. He made his way to the game after Garena collaborated with the Brazilian.

Since his arrival in-game in November 2019, Alok has been one of the most desired characters among fans. The character is available for 599 diamonds in the store.

KSHMR

KSHMR is the inspiration of Captain Booyah (Image via Free Fire India Official/YT)

In October 2020, Garena introduced K to Free Fire. Popularly known as Captain Booyah, K was a part of KSHMR and Garena's collaboration.

Like DJ Alok, K also became famous quickly and currently ranks among the best characters in Free Fire. K is available for 599 diamonds in the store.

When will Thiva be available?

Thiva will become available in-game on 28 August (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva is currently not available in the store, but he is arriving in-game through the 4th-anniversary celebrations. The latest passive ability character will be available in Free Fire for free on 28 August.

The new character will be a part of login rewards on the peak day of celebrations.

When will the 4th-anniversary celebrations culminate?

The 4th-anniversary calendar (Image via Garena)

The 4th-anniversary celebrations will conclude on 5 September. Hence, players have plenty of time to grab exclusive rewards through the various events of celebrations.

