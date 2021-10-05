Elite Andrew vs Elite Moco: Which Free Fire character is better for Factory Challenge in October 2021?

Moco is the latest character in Free Fire to get her own awakened ability. After the latest OB30 update, the awakened ability of another character called Andrew was nerfed. Aside from these two characters, Hayato and Kelly are two passive characters in Free Fire who also have their own Elite versions.

In the Factory Challenge in Free Fire, players have to land in Bermuda and engage in a one vs one combat match where players can only use their fists or melee weapons. This article compares the abilities of the two Elite characters to determine who is more suitable for this challenge.

Who is more suitable for Factory Challenge in Free Fire? A look at Elite Moco and Elite Andrew's abilities

Elite Moco

Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

The normal passive ability of Moco is called Hacker’s Eye. It allows players to mark the enemies they have shot for a span of 2 (minimum level) to 5 seconds (maximum level).

The awakened power of Moco is called Enigma’s Eye. It increases the marking time of the enemies when they move by 2 seconds at the first level and 6.5 seconds at the final level.

Elite Andrew

Andrew and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Andrew’s normal skill is termed Armor Specialist. At the initial level, the vest durability loss is reduced by 2% and at the final level the loss is decreased by 12%.

Andrew’s awakened ability is called Wolf Pack. The ability is capable of reducing armor damage by 5% to 11% after the OB30 nerf.

Elite Andrew is more suitable than Elite Moco for Factory Challenge in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena)

Despite’s Elite Andrew’s ability nerf in the OB30 update in Free Fire, he is comparatively more suitable for Factory Challenge compared to Moco. Here, Andrew’s ability to reduce armor damage is way more important.

Since there is only one opponent, Moco’s marking skill is not that essential to locate the position of the enemy. In such a case, the protection of armor is way more important to players.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of its author. Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

