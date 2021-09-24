Elite Moco vs Elite Kelly vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is the best in 2021?

Elite versions of Free Fire characters are desirable as they are a bit more powerful than the ordinary passive characters. There are currently four characters with awakened abilities, with Moco being the latest addition.

Kelly was the first Free Fire character to have her own awakened ability. This article compares the abilities of Elite Moco, Elite Kelly, and the popular character, DJ Alok, to find out who is the best among the three.

Assessing the abilities of Elite Moco, Elite Kelly, and DJ Alok in Free Fire

Elite Moco

Moco and her awakened ability (Image via Free Fire)

Moco’s normal ability, Hacker’s Eye, allows players to tag their enemies. Her awakened ability, Enigma’s Eye, increases the time of the tag when enemies move by two seconds. Players can head over to the Moco: Rebirth event to awaken Moco.

Elite Kelly

Kelly and her awakened ability (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly’s normal passive power, Dash, boosts the sprinting speed of players. Her awakened power, Deadly Velocity, can be unlocked after four seconds of sprinting. Kelly “The Swift” is capable of inflicting 101% damage to the enemy.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok’s active ability is called Drop the Beat. This ability creates a 5-meter aura that boosts the movement and sprinting speed of the players by 10%. It also helps with HP recovery, and players can recover five HPs for five seconds.

Note: All abilities are at the characters' minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is the best?

Elite Kelly is more powerful than Elite Moco and DJ Alok (Image via ff.garena)

Both Elite Kelly and DJ Alok are more powerful than Elite Moco. While DJ Alok seems to be the natural pick, Elite Kelly is slightly better than him.

Kelly “The Swift” not only increases the speed of the players like DJ Alok but also allows them to inflict more damage to the enemies. Moreover, since Kelly is a passive character, there is no cooldown time, unlike DJ Alok.

Also Read

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Edited by Shaheen Banu