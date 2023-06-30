FA Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

FA Gamer is a well-known Free Fire YouTuber. Players consider his channel to be a reliable source of information when it comes to upcoming events in the battle royale title. The content creator often uploads short videos that explain how these events work. His channel currently has around 394K subscribers, and this number is growing month by month.

Here is a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, guild details, rank, and more.

What is FA Gamer’s Free Fire ID?

FA Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 763698638. He is a member of a guild with the same name as his IGN, and its ID is 3003758343.

FA Gamer is ranked in Gold 1 in BR-Ranked Season 33. He has climbed up to Heroic in CS-Ranked Season 19. His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career stats

FA Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

FA Gamer has played 523 solo matches and won on 19 occasions, recording a win rate of 3.63%. He has bagged 716 frags for a K/D ratio of 1.42.

The YouTuber also has 76 victories in 533 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 14.25%. He has killed 1602 enemies, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.51.

FA Gamer has won 772 of the 3984 squad matches he has participated in, translating to a win rate of 19.37%. He has racked up 10610 frags, recording a K/D ratio of 3.30 in the process.

BR Ranked stats

FA Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

FA Gamer has not participated in any solo or duo matches in the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 33.

However, the content creator has played five ranked squad matches this season and has swept the opposition thrice to secure a win rate of 60%. He has picked up 12 eliminations, making his K/D ratio 6.

Note: FA Gamer’s Free Fire stats were recorded from the MAX version at the time of writing. They are subject to change.

Monthly income

FA Gamer's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to estimates posted on Social Blade, the FA Gamer channel generates a monthly revenue of $549 and $8.8K. Similarly, the yearly income it generates is believed to be between $6.6K and $105.4K.

YouTube channel

FA Gamer became a Free Fire content creator in 2020. Over the years, he has produced more than 2000 videos, resulting in more than 29 million views and close to 400k subscribers on YouTube.

In the last 30 days, his channel has seen a massive increase in subscribers and views. According to Social Blade, he has received 19k subscribers and 2.197 million views during that period.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India, and individuals in the country are advised not to play the battle royale title. However, they can play the MAX version, which is not blocked in the nation.

