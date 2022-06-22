Fact Check: Are there any V Badge redeem codes in Free Fire and FF MAX?

The V Badge has a considerable amount of importance in the eyes of the Free Fire and FF MAX community. It is one of the rarest collectibles in the game, and many users stay on the hunt for methods to receive it.

The V Badge’s appeal stems from the fact that it allows players to differentiate themselves from regular users by appearing on their profile/ID and beside their name during matches.

In recent times, there have been a multitude of rumors circulating concerning the possibility of a V Badge redeem code becoming accessible. The following section explores such claims.

Do redeem codes for V Badge exist in Free Fire and FF MAX?

Based on the patch notes for the Free Fire OB25 update, the V Badge will be awarded to the game’s partners. Subsequently, the redeem codes for it are fake and do not work under any circumstances.

While Free Fire redeem codes have the potential to provide players with a variety of rewards, they do not grant V Badge. As a result, gamers ought to steer clear of wasting time hunting for such codes.

In the event that individuals still have a strong desire to obtain the V Badge, they will be required to join the Partner Program. However, for the same, they will need to match the different requirements set by the developers.

Requirements of Partner Program to get V Badge

Developers have mentioned the following requirements to join the Partner Program:

YouTubers who have at least a total of 1,00,000 subscribers

Gamers must feature 80% Free Fire content and 3,00,000 channel views in the last 30 days

They need to maintain consistent social media activity and content quality

Videos must be clean, non-offensive, and engaging

Creators should have a willingness to work hard and must possess

There needs to be a passion for gaming and a drive to succeed together

Those who meet these requirements will not be assured of a position in the program because there are limited spots, and only the finest candidates are picked.

Steps to apply

To apply for the program, players must visit the Partner Program and fill out the Google Form. Here are the steps they may follow after:

Step 1: To commence, individuals need to go to the official Partner Program website.

Step 2: Upon landing on the website, they can press the ’Apply Now' option to get redirected to the Google Form.

Step 3: Finally, they should input the required information without errors. They can then submit the form to complete their application.

This particular form of the Partner Program is not always available but is currently accessible. As a result, users who match the requirements can make the most of this opportunity.

