Fact check: Are V Badge redeem codes for Free Fire MAX real?

The V Badge is extremely popular among players of Free Fire MAX, and the community is always looking for methods to get it. Essentially, Garena provides these badges to content creators and other personalities who become a part of the official Partner Program.

In recent times, numerous rumors have spread among users that there are unique redeem codes that grant them the V Badge. However, it is essential to note that this is not achievable, and the following section analyzes the same.

Is it possible to get V Badge redeem codes for Free Fire MAX?

Redeem codes can offer various free rewards to gamers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Redeem codes have enabled non-spending users to gain a wide range of free rewards in Free Fire MAX, and it can offer items like skins, costumes, and even diamonds. However, they must note that it is not possible for the redeem codes to provide a V Badge.

Consequently, all V Badge redeem codes on the internet are fake and do not work. Individuals should stop wasting time looking for such codes as they will not be successful in receiving this badge.

The Partner Program is the only official method of getting the V Badge in Free Fire MAX. Those who want to receive it must match all the requirements and complete the application on the official website.

Requirements for Partner Program

Here are the requirements alongside the different perks (Image via Garena)

On the official Free Fire Partner Program website, Garena has stated the following conditions for becoming a partner:

YouTubers must feature 1,00,000 subscribers

Creators should possess at least 80% Free Fire content, alongside 3,00,000 channel views within the last 30 days

Individuals would have to maintain consistency in terms of social media activity and content quality

The videos uploaded by them must be clean, non-offensive, and engaging

There must be professionalism and a willingness to work hard

Gamers should have a passion for gaming and the drive to succeed together

Even for those who fulfill these prerequisites, admission to the program is not guaranteed because there are only a certain number of slots available, and only the best applicants get chosen.

Steps to join Partner Program and get V Badge

Players interested in joining the program must go to the Partner Program website and fill in the required details in the Google Form. The exact steps to apply are listed below:

Step 1: First, visit the official Free Fire Partner Program website and hit the "Apply Now" button.

Click the 'Apply Now' option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: A Google Form will show up where details like name, address, and more have to be entered by individuals.

Enter these details without any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers can finally submit the form. This will complete their application for the Partner Program.

The developers will soon provide them with a response regarding the Partner Program.

Note: An exclusive Partner Program is not available for Free Fire MAX, but readers can apply for the one available for the regular version. If they get picked into the program, the badge will be provided on their IDs within the MAX version.

