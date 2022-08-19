Fact Check: Can Free Fire IDs really be unbanned?

Free Fire has grown leaps and bounds in the last few years, with millions of users joining the game recently. Unaware of the consequences, on many occasions, players engage in the illegal practice of using modified clients and scripts besides directly violating the Terms of Service by indulging in wrongful activities.

This undermines the gaming experience and competitive integrity of the battle royale title. Thus, Garena has taken measures to combat this problem, issuing strict guidelines and banning users for these offenses.

After being subjected to such bans, players are taken aback and conclude that they have made errors in their actions. Subsequently, they look for ways to reinstate their accounts and save months or years of hard work.

Can Free Fire ID be unbanned?

Before proceeding forward with the subject of a ban or unban of accounts, it is important for gamers to know why Garena usually suspends the accounts. Primarily, they ban Free Fire players for violating the Terms of Service or breaking the rules mentioned in the Abuse Policy.

This covers several aspects, including cheating, for which Garena has a zero-tolerance policy. According to them, cheating comprises the use of modified game clients, use of third-party applications, use of a non-official program, and more. They suspend IDs permanently when evidence of inappropriate behavior is discovered.

The bans are permanent (Image via Garena)

In some cases, the developers restrict the device used to cheat, preventing the player from accessing the battle royale game on their mobile. In a section dedicated to the issue of hacking, Garena has mentioned that all the offending parties are thoroughly investigated, and banned IDs have firm evidence of cheating.

Garena's anti-hack policy specifically states that accounts cannot be unbanned (Image via Garena)

However, these proofs are never shared by the developers. Moreover, these bans are permanent, and gamers will not be unbanned under any circumstances again.

The following message will be displayed to users who have been banned (Image via Garena)

When banned users attempt to access Free Fire, they will receive an error message reading, “There are abnormal activities with your account. It has been suspended.” Additionally, Garena does not entertain an appeal against the bans.

Aside from cheating, the developers can permanently ban the IDs of individuals who engage in trading, i.e., buying and selling accounts, as this is a blatant violation of their Terms of Service.

Users can be banned for multiple reasons (Image via Garena)

According to the Abuse Policy, players can be banned for bug abuse, verbal abuse, collaborating with hackers, and other offenses. However, the duration of the suspension is determined by the severity of the violation committed by the individual and can range from a few days to a permanent ban.

Ultimately, it makes no difference if users utilize malicious applications once or too often; they will be permanently banned, losing all their hard-earned progress. Regarding other abuses, gamers should make amends if involved in such actions since it will result in a permanent ban, which the developers are unlikely to lift.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are advised not to play the battle royale title. They may engage in the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

