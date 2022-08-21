Fact Check: Can Free Fire players be banned for account trading?

Buying and selling accounts has become a common sight in the Free Fire community, as many players regularly engage in the same. The primary reason why players indulge in such actions is because they wish to get their hands on rare cosmetics.

Besides the aesthetically pleasing cosmetics, many players buy accounts to have a head start in the battle royale game instead of having to begin from square one. However, account trading has caused chaos in the community, as several players get scammed, subsequently losing access to their accounts.

On top of this, many individuals are unaware that account trading is a gross violation of the game’s terms of service and can have severe repercussions, including a permanent account ban. It is worth noting that the exchange of IDs falls in the same category.

Gamers can read through to learn more about the punishment for buying and selling accounts in Free Fire.

Players should never buy or sell their IDs in Free Fire

Here is the exact stance that developers have on account trading (Image via Garena)

Garena has a clear take on the buying, selling, and exchanging of Free Fire accounts. The developers have a dedicated section on the support website where they have clarified that these activities violate the Terms of Service that gamers have accepted while creating an account.

The section further explains that Free Fire accounts are personal, non-transferable, and free. Consequently, if gamers share their login information or mobile device with others, their IDs will be banned permanently.

Trading and exchanging of accounts allows other players to access a particular account and enjoy in-game benefits, which ruins the gaming experience for the community as a whole.

As a result, individuals should never engage in account trading, as doing so puts them in danger of being permanently banned from Garena, thus losing their hard-earned progress.

Moreover, if users have previously engaged in the exchange of accounts, they should cease to do the same immediately since its repercussion is also a permanent suspension. It does not matter whether gamers buy or sell accounts through an individual or a website. Players should also think twice before giving their accounts to their friends.

Accounts can also be banned for offenses in the abuse policy of the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Apart from account trading, users may also be punished for the offenses mentioned in the abuse policy. This includes using hacks, mods, scripts, and other unauthorized programs.

Furthermore, bug abuse and verbal abuse can also land players in trouble. If individuals think they can team up with hackers and be safe, then they cannot be more wrong as the developers have strict punishment for the same.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, players from the country should refrain from downloading or even playing the battle royale title on their devices. However, they may participate in the MAX version as it was not among the applications suspended by the government.

