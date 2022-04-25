Fam Clashers' Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, Discord server, and more in April 2022

Mehul Saroj, who runs the popular YouTube channel Fam Clashers, is among the top Indian Free Fire content creators. The personality hopes to influence the game's community with his videos.

His primary channel has over 325 thousand subscribers and 41.51 million views, and his second channel boasts 46.2 thousand subscribers and 1.54 million views. He also possesses 59.9 thousand followers on Instagram.

Fam Clashers' Free Fire ID and stats

Fam Clashers' Free Fire ID is 331739321. He is ranked Platinum I in BR-Ranked and Heroic in CS-Ranked.

These are his stats at the time of writing:

Lifetime stats

Fam Clashers' lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Fam Clashers has played 8143 squad games and has 1313 wins, leading to a win rate of 16.12%. He has bagged 18005 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.64.

In duo matches, he has made 1519 appearances and has come out on top on 164 occasions, having a win rate of 10.79%. With 3123 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of around 2.30.

Apart from this, the player has also featured in 1891 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 141 of them, equating to a win rate of 7.45%. In the process, he has notched 3857 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.20.

Ranked stats

Fam Clashers' ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Mehul has competed in seven squad matches in the ongoing season, killing 19 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.71.

Meanwhile, in the duo mode, Fam Clashers has played a single match and has secured one kill. He has participated in one solo game as well and has three frags.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. The stats and images used in the article are from the MAX version, which was not included on the list of prohibited applications.

Fam Clashers' monthly income and Discord server

Fam Clashers income (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly income from the main channel of Fam Clashers is between $229 and $3.7K. In comparison, his yearly earnings lie between $2.7K and $43.9K. (Source: Social Blade)

Fans can click here to join his Discord server.

YouTube channel

Fam Clashers has consistently published game-related content for the past few years, and the oldest video was uploaded in April 2020. During the two-year period that followed, he has amassed a sizable fanbase on YouTube.

According to Social Blade, his total number of views has increased by 914.10 thousand in the last 30 days alone.

