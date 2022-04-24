GT King’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, and more in April 2022

Ravichandra Vigneshwer, aka GT King or Gaming Tamizhan, has established himself as one of the most prominent personalities in the Indian Free Fire community. He is a content creator who essentially uploads videos related to the game in the Tamil language.

On his primary YouTube channel, he has 3.17 million subscribers with over 366.10 million views. Apart from this, he runs two other channels named – Gaming Tamizhan Official and Vloggers Tamizhan.

Here’s a look at his in-game ID and more details.

GT King’s Free Fire ID and more details

GT King’s Free Fire ID is 287597612. He is presently placed in Diamond II in BR-Ranked and Heroic in CS-Ranked.

Listed below are his stats within the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

GT King has played 18262 squad games and has 3629 victories, having a win rate of 19.87%. He has 51934 kills and 11217 headshots to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.55 and a headshot percentage of 21.60%.

In the duo mode, the player has 160 wins in 1799 matches, which comes down to a win ratio of 8.89%. With a K/D ratio of 2.06 and a headshot rate of 22.81%, there are 3372 kills and 769 headshots.

Finally, Gaming Tamizhan has also participated in 678 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 48, leading to a win percentage of around 7.09%. In the process, he has 1452 frags with 288 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.30 and a headshot rate of 19.83%

Ranked stats

GT King has bettered his foes in six of the 19 matches in Free Fire's ongoing season, translating to a win ratio of 31.57%. The YouTuber has 48 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.68, and he has 16 headshots for a headshot percentage of 33.33%.

Apart from this, Ravichandra Vigneshwer has featured in a single duo game, killing 12 opponents. In that, there are five headshots for a rate of 41.67%.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and the stats and images used in the article are from the MAX version, which was not included on the list of prohibited applications.

GT King’s monthly income

Monthly income and other details like ranks, yearly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

GT King’s monthly income via his main channel is between $6.1K and $97.3K. (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Ravichandra Vigneshwer started uploading content a few years back and has managed to garner great numbers pretty quickly. A year back, i.e., in April 2021, there were 2.08 million subscribers to his name, gaining over 1 million in the particular period.

According to Social Blade, he has acquired 70 thousand subscribers and 24.33 million views in the previous 30 days itself.

