Fans expect Free Fire Indian version similar to BGMI post PUBG Mobile ban

An Indian version of the popular title Free Fire is being demanded by players unable to enjoy its enhanced version. Ever since Garena’s flagship title was banned in India on 14 February 2022, a significant number of players have been unable to enjoy their favorite game.

However, it wasn't the only app banned with 53 other mobile applications being taken down by the Indian government since they had Chinese roots or were clones of apps that were previously banned. Since players were confused regarding the ban because of the game’s Singaporean origin, officials later confirmed that the game was taken down as it compromised the national security of the country.

After the battle royale title was banned, players with medium to high-end smartphones switched to Free Fire MAX, the premium version of the game. While shifting to the enhanced version has its advantages, it is unfortunately not compatible with many low-end Android devices.

Free Fire Indian version’s demand increases after comparing it to BGMI

Players are looking forward to an Indian version (Image via Sportskeeda)

Indian mobile gamers have previously witnessed battle royale games being banned in the country. Back in September 2020, both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were taken down by the Indian government as they had Chinese roots. However, things turned out well for PUBG Mobile players in India as the game returned to the country in the form of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Since a majority of mobile gamers are unable to enjoy Free Fire, they are demanding a new Indian version of the game. Since BGMI was successful upon its release, many are sure that an Indian version will also be successful.

Here are a few reactions that show the demands for an Indian version:

Dil hai Hindustani ❤️🇮🇳 @Lakshit49365081 @ZXENOTELLS @iamskylord69

Get some logic no one uses those stupid stores play store and all store are the main one's don't be Happy free fire is gone

Free fire can make indian version like bgmi (geopolitics samjho) @AuraGaming18 First of all these are chinese store's why they will ban there own stake holders game?Get some logic no one uses those stupid stores play store and all store are the main one's don't be Happy free fire is goneFree fire can make indian version like bgmi (geopolitics samjho) @ZXENOTELLS @iamskylord69 @AuraGaming18 First of all these are chinese store's why they will ban there own stake holders game?😑Get some logic no one uses those stupid stores play store and all store are the main one's don't be Happy free fire is gone Free fire can make indian version like bgmi (geopolitics samjho)

Saghar Naqi @saghar_naqi #WeWantBGMILite

#Krafton #bgmilite

If we get lite version of bgmi it will be really very popular in india

Most of indian gamers are using low end device that's why freefire is popular in india and most downloads are from india, liter but powerful to beat freefire

#BGMI If we get lite version of bgmi it will be really very popular in indiaMost of indian gamers are using low end device that's why freefire is popular in india and most downloads are from india, liter but powerful to beat freefire #WeWantBGMILite #Krafton #bgmiliteIf we get lite version of bgmi it will be really very popular in india Most of indian gamers are using low end device that's why freefire is popular in india and most downloads are from india, liter but powerful to beat freefire#BGMI

H @harshi_ta3 @btschaneIs @BTS_twt @FreeFire_NA Okay I have always downgraded free fire over pubg/bgmi but now I think I need to change my thoughts. @btschaneIs @BTS_twt @FreeFire_NA Okay I have always downgraded free fire over pubg/bgmi but now I think I need to change my thoughts.

Playing2Lose_Gaming @P2Lose_YT @SupIambLaDe I see only facts in this thread. All my friends, cousins play either bgmi or free fire. Even after pubgm ban in India they still played it . I don't understand how can they play a game daily for 3+ years and still enjoy. @SupIambLaDe I see only facts in this thread. All my friends, cousins play either bgmi or free fire. Even after pubgm ban in India they still played it . I don't understand how can they play a game daily for 3+ years and still enjoy.

Chandan Kumar @Chandan89450406 @its_me_Alish Hmm but not global PUBG . I'm playing Battleground Mobile India Indian version of PUBG @its_me_Alish Hmm but not global PUBG . I'm playing Battleground Mobile India Indian version of PUBG

However, it is not yet known for certain whether the ban is permanent or not. Interestingly, a few players are still able to enjoy the game as the servers have not been taken down yet.

Edited by Atul S