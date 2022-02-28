×
Free Fire Indian version demand increases as ban panic ensues

There's no news on an Indian version of the popular battle royale game (Image via Sportskeeda)
There's no news on an Indian version of the popular battle royale game (Image via Sportskeeda)
Debolina Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Feb 28, 2022 01:09 PM IST
The unforeseen Free Fire ban came as a shock to Indian mobile gamers. The government banned the battle royale game along with 53 other mobile applications as it was a threat to national security.

Indian mobile gamers have faced this issue before, back when PUBG Mobile, another celebrated battle royale game in the country, was banned. The title was also suspended along with its lighter version, PUBG Mobile Lite. The cause of the ban on these two titles was their Chinese origins.

Increasing demand for an Indian version of Free Fire

For the time being, players have shifted to the enhanced version of the battle royale game, Free Fire MAX. This is because the premium version is still available on Google Play Store and has not been banned yet.

The demand for the premium version of the game has gone up (Image via Sportskeeda)
The demand for the premium version of the game has gone up (Image via Sportskeeda)

Due to the massive popularity of Free Fire MAX after the ban of the Garena classic, it has become the most downloaded game in the country. One of the best aspects of the game is that players can enjoy it using their old accounts due to Garena’s very own Firelink technology.

However, many players cannot enjoy the premium version of the game due to its high-device requirements. Since Garena’s flagship title is compatible with low-end devices, players have begun requesting an Indian version of the game that can run on their Android smartphones.

As players have witnessed the return of PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), they are keen to see the same in the case of Free Fire. Hence, they have taken to Twitter to showcase their desire for the introduction of a special Indian version of the battle royale game:

@freefireeu @freefireindia As soon as possible make new Indian version freefire Here full of ff lover And we don't leave it
@purnesianparap @FreeFire_NA Equivalent to pubg but Indian version
@total_gaming093 This tweet is true total gaming just bought garena free fire and is trying to make an Indian version of it. Soon this news will be on neon man's news. Free fire jindabad
@iamskylord69 Free fire Ka Indian version Aaye gaa
Rish star 2g gaming information Fans demand Free Fire Indian version after government bans the popular battle royale title following security issuesFree Fire Indian version
As you know free fire has been band at 14th FebThose you wants to get free fire Indian version they support me and replay me in this tweet
Bro I am free fire player As you know that free fire is other app has been baned in India Those you want new free fire Indian version they replay my tweet
Pubg bann hua to indian version aayaFree fire bann hua to indian version laoWarna bhaut bura hoga sulo
We want free fire and free fire max india version free fire Indian version!!! Yes or no Vote and conform to garena about the decision .Together we can bring a. India version free fire like Bgmi .come on free fire india players! #FreeFireBanned#savefreefire #FreeFirenotChinese
Also Read Article Continues below

The need for an Indian version of the game has not yet arisen as the servers of the battle royale game are still up and running. Players just need to have an active internet connection to enjoy Garena’s flagship title.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
हिन्दी