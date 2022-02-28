Free Fire Indian version demand increases as ban panic ensues

The unforeseen Free Fire ban came as a shock to Indian mobile gamers. The government banned the battle royale game along with 53 other mobile applications as it was a threat to national security.

Indian mobile gamers have faced this issue before, back when PUBG Mobile, another celebrated battle royale game in the country, was banned. The title was also suspended along with its lighter version, PUBG Mobile Lite. The cause of the ban on these two titles was their Chinese origins.

Increasing demand for an Indian version of Free Fire

For the time being, players have shifted to the enhanced version of the battle royale game, Free Fire MAX. This is because the premium version is still available on Google Play Store and has not been banned yet.

The demand for the premium version of the game has gone up (Image via Sportskeeda)

Due to the massive popularity of Free Fire MAX after the ban of the Garena classic, it has become the most downloaded game in the country. One of the best aspects of the game is that players can enjoy it using their old accounts due to Garena’s very own Firelink technology.

However, many players cannot enjoy the premium version of the game due to its high-device requirements. Since Garena’s flagship title is compatible with low-end devices, players have begun requesting an Indian version of the game that can run on their Android smartphones.

As players have witnessed the return of PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), they are keen to see the same in the case of Free Fire. Hence, they have taken to Twitter to showcase their desire for the introduction of a special Indian version of the battle royale game:

Gourhari mandal @Gourharimanda20 @freefireeu @freefireindia



As soon as possible make new Indian version freefire

Here full of ff lover

The Pro GG @TheProGG4 @total_gaming093 This tweet is true total gaming just bought garena free fire and is trying to make an Indian version of it. Soon this news will be on neon man's news. Free fire jindabad @total_gaming093 This tweet is true total gaming just bought garena free fire and is trying to make an Indian version of it. Soon this news will be on neon man's news. Free fire jindabad

Rs_Gaming @RsGamin27676153 Rish star 2g gaming information Fans demand Free Fire Indian version after government bans the popular battle royale title following security issues

Kushalpratik @kushalpratik As you know free fire has been band at 14th Feb

Kuahal @Kuahal59412591 Bro I am free fire player

As you know that free fire is other app has been baned in India

Nitesh Vishwakarma @NiteshV56695736 Pubg bann hua to indian version aaya

Free fire bann hua to indian version lao

Alex gaming @IshanGa16691630

Vote and conform to garena about the decision .

Together we can bring a. India version free fire like Bgmi .come on free fire india players!

The need for an Indian version of the game has not yet arisen as the servers of the battle royale game are still up and running. Players just need to have an active internet connection to enjoy Garena’s flagship title.

