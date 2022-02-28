Free Fire Indian version demand increases as ban panic ensues

The unforeseen Free Fire ban came as a shock to Indian mobile gamers. The government banned the battle royale game along with 53 other mobile applications as it was a threat to national security.
Indian mobile gamers have faced this issue before, back when PUBG Mobile, another celebrated battle royale game in the country, was banned. The title was also suspended along with its lighter version, PUBG Mobile Lite. The cause of the ban on these two titles was their Chinese origins.
Increasing demand for an Indian version of Free Fire
For the time being, players have shifted to the enhanced version of the battle royale game, Free Fire MAX. This is because the premium version is still available on Google Play Store and has not been banned yet.
Due to the massive popularity of Free Fire MAX after the ban of the Garena classic, it has become the most downloaded game in the country. One of the best aspects of the game is that players can enjoy it using their old accounts due to Garena’s very own Firelink technology.
However, many players cannot enjoy the premium version of the game due to its high-device requirements. Since Garena’s flagship title is compatible with low-end devices, players have begun requesting an Indian version of the game that can run on their Android smartphones.
As players have witnessed the return of PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), they are keen to see the same in the case of Free Fire. Hence, they have taken to Twitter to showcase their desire for the introduction of a special Indian version of the battle royale game:
The need for an Indian version of the game has not yet arisen as the servers of the battle royale game are still up and running. Players just need to have an active internet connection to enjoy Garena’s flagship title.