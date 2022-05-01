FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID, real name, stats, Discord link, and monthly income in May 2022

Sandeep Panwar, aka FF Antaryami, has positioned himself as one of the most prominent content creators in the Indian Garena Free Fire community. His content is unique, and he frequently employs a voice changer to make it humorous, which is a nice touch.

As of this writing, he is on the way to four million subscribers, with the count standing at 3.95 million. Additionally, Sandeep Panwar also has 91.5 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID is 297537840. He is the leader of the AY-ESPORT guild, whose ID number is 63795383.

Listed below are FF Antaryami’s detailed stats:

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami has played 4011 solo matches within Free Fire and has 310 wins, translating to a win rate of 7.72%. He has secured 8979 kills and 3066 headshots, ensuring a kill-to-death ratio of 2.43 and a headshot percentage of 34.15%.

In the meantime, the player has also featured in 6378 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 505, upholding a win percentage of 7.91%. He has 19321 kills with 5217 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.29 and a headshot rate of 27.00%.

Sandeep has competed in 12130 squad games, winning 2509 of them at a win ratio of 20.68%. With a K/D ratio of 3.62 and a headshot rate of 26.62%, he has 34872 kills and 9282 headshots.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami has made one appearance in the solo mode in the ongoing Free Fire ranked season, killing 19 enemies. In that, he has 14 headshots for a rate of 73.68%.

Coming to the duo mode, he has participated in 90 games and has four victories, equating to a win ratio of 4.44%. He has 232 kills and 90 headshots in the mode, maintaining a K/D ratio and a headshot rate of 2.70 and 38.79%, respectively.

The YouTuber has played one squad game but has failed to get a win or a kill.

Disclaimer: The stats and images in the article were retrieved from the MAX version, which is not included in the list of banned applications.

FF Antaryami’s monthly income and Discord

FF Antaryami’s monthly and yearly earnings lie between $2.5K - $40.6k and $30.5K - $487.4K. (Source: Social Blade)

Gamers can join his Discord server by clicking here.

YouTube channel

FF Antaryami initially started making videos a few years ago. His oldest video on YouTube was posted in January 2020. Since then, he has consistently published content and has amassed around 600 million views.

As per Social Blade, his channel has gained close to 60 thousand subscribers and 10.155 million views in the last 30 days.

