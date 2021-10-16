FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, Discord server, and more in October 2021

Sandeep "FF Antaryami" Panwar is an Indian Free Fire YouTuber from Uttarakhand. He is known for his factory challenge videos, along with humorous commentary that makes these clips even more interesting to watch.

The player has a vast audience and boasts a subscriber count of 3.38 million with a view tally of over 488 million. Out of these totals, 140k subscribers and 26.66 million views were accumulated in the last month.

What is FF Antaryami's Free Fire UID and statistics?

FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID is 297537840. His Free Fire statistics are:

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami has incredible lifetime stats in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has registered 11708 squad games, earning the first position in 2427 and adding up to a win ratio of 20.72%. He has racked up 33039 kills and secured a K/D ratio of 3.36.

The Free Fire content creator has stood victorious in 453 of the 5335 duo matches, equalling a win percentage of 8.49%. With 15585 eliminations to his name, he has held a kill-to-death ratio of 3.19.

He has played 3862 solo games and bagged 301 victories, standing up to a win percentage of 8.49%. The user has 8560 frags, alongside a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

These are the ranked stats of the YouTuber (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has attained 24 Booyahs in 145 squad games, corresponding to a win percentage of 16.55%. He is just a few frags short of 500 kills and has retained a K/D ratio of 4.06.

The YouTuber has participated in 244 duo games and only triumphed on four occasions, resulting in a win ratio of 1.63%. He has eliminated 634 opponents for a K/D ratio of 2.64.

Lastly, the broadcaster has featured in 12 solo matches but has not yet attained a victory. In addition, he only has four frags with a K/D ratio of 0.33.

Discord server

His server has 14.5k members(Image via Discord)

FF Antaryami has a Discord server with the same name, and users can use this link to join it.

YouTube channel

Free Fire Antaryami has been creating videos for some time, and the oldest video on his channel was uploaded in January 2020. There have been more than 446 uploads since then.

