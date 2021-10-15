Free Fire ID of M8N: Stats, headshot percentage, monthly earnings, and more in October 2021

M8N has made a name for himself in the Free Fire community worldwide in recent years. The player from the Middle East is well-known for his excellent gaming and captivating videos, which have gained him a large audience.

M8N currently has a massive subscriber base, with 30k subscribers and 2.344 million views accumulated in the previous month alone.

What is M8N's Free Fire ID and stats in Free Fire?

M8N's Free Fire UID is 608823917, and the YouTuber's lifetime and ranked stats in the game are:

Lifetime stats

M8N has a headshot rate of 36.37% in squad games (Image via Free Fire)

M8N has recorded 18171 matches and stood victorious on 1839 occasions, estimating a win rate of 10.12%. He has amassed 51410 kills in total, securing a K/D ratio of 3.15. 18700 of these kills are headshots at a rate of 36.37%

Coming to duo matches, the player has made 3225 appearances and claimed first place in 832 games, resulting in a win rate of 25.79%. With 12641 eliminations and 2877 headshots to the name, the content creator has a K/D ratio of 5.28 and a headshot percentage of 22.76%.

M8N has featured in 1352 solo games and bettered his opponents in 235 matches, which comes down to a win rate of 17.38%. He has registered 4550 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.07. In these, he has secured 1348 headshots for a headshot ratio of 29.63%.

Ranked stats

M8N has not won a ranked duo game yet (Image via Free Fire)

The YouTuber has played in 401 squad matches and attained 36 booyahs, which roughly equals a win rate of 8.97%. He has notched 1244 kills and registered a K/D ratio of 3.41. With a headshot percentage of 59.81%, he has secured 744 headshots.

M8N has contested in two duo matches and has three frags, two of which are headshots. This approximates a K/D ratio of 1.5 and a headshot rate of 66.67%.

Income

M8N's videos were viewed 2.344 million times in the last month (Image via Social Blade)

As reported by Social Bade, M8N's monthly earnings from YouTube are reportedly in the range of $586 - $9.4K. It is estimated that he earns between $7K - $112.5K every year.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on M8N's channel came out in April 2018, and the player has since been regularly creating content around the game. He has attained 6.73 million subscribers, alongside 397 million views.

