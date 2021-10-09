FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name and monthly earning details in October 2021

Sandeep Panwar, or FF Antaryami as he is known on YouTube, is a content creator who creates videos related to the popular battle royale title - Garena Free Fire. A native of Uttarakhand, he creates content around a variety of aspects, including gameplay and challenges.

At the moment, he boasts a subscriber and view count of over 3.34 million and 482.89 million, respectively. Also, on Instagram, FF Antaryami has nearly 58.4 thousand followers.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID is 297537840. Here are the stats of the YouTuber as of today, October 9:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has taken part in 11696 squad games and managed to secure 2427 wins, resulting in a win rate of 20.75%. In the process, he has accumulated 32987 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.56.

When it comes to duo matches, he has 453 victories in 5314 appearances, for a win percentage of 8.52%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 3.18, he has bagged 15476 kills.

Finally, Sandeep Panwar has played 3862 solo matches and has 301 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win ratio of 7.79%. He has 8560 kills in this mode, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has featured in 131 squad matches in the ongoing season and has come out on top on 24 occasions, having a win percentage of 18.32%. He has notched 431 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.03.

In the duo mode, he has bettered his foes in 4 of the 216 games, leading to a win rate of 1.85%. With a K/D ratio of 2.46, the YouTuber has 522 frags.

FF Antaryami has played 12 solo matches as well and has four kills at a K/D ratio of 0.33.

Earnings

FF Antaryami's earnings and more details (Image via Social Blade)

The estimated monthly earnings of FF Antaryami through his channel are stated between $6.7K and $107.6K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

FF Antaryami has established himself as among the top Indian Free Fire YouTubers. His channel currently has 440 videos, the most popular of which has 12 million views.

According to Social Blade, in the previous 30 days, FF Antaryami has accumulated 140 thousand subscribers and 26.89 million views.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as FF Antaryami plays more games in Free Fire.

Edited by R. Elahi