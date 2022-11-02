FF Antaryami's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, level, headshots, guild, and more details in 2022

Many Indian content creators have found great success by uploading videos about Free Fire. Sandeep Panwar, also known as FF Antaryami on YouTube, is one such YouTuber, and his gameplay-based videos, particularly Factory Challenges, are quite popular among the game’s Indian community.

At the moment, FF Antaryami boasts an enormous subscriber count of 4.14 million on his channel, accruing more than 645 million views. He also has a decent following on Instagram, with 93.3k people following him on the platform.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID, level, guild, and stats

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID is 297537840, and his ID level is 76. He is the leader of the AY-ESPORT guild in the game, whose Guild ID is 63795383.

The YouTuber is presently ranked Platinum III and Heroic in Battle Royale and Clash Squad, respectively. The stats accrued by him are as follows:

BR Career

FF Antaryami's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has participated in 4140 solo games and has 315 victories, converting to a win rate of 7.60%. He has gathered 9246 kills and 3189 headshots at a K/D ratio of 2.42 and a headshot percentage of 34.49%.

In the game’s duo mode, the player has featured in 6865 matches and has remained unbeaten in 521, resulting in a win rate of 7.58%. There are 20873 kills and 5840 headshots to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.29 and a headshot percentage of 27.98%.

The content creator has played 12819 squad games as well and has come out on top on 2577 occasions, converting to a win rate of 20.10%. With 37623 frags and 10406 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.67 and a headshot percentage of 27.66%.

BR Ranked

FF Antaryami's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has played 26 solo games in Free Fire MAX’s ranked season and has two Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 7.69%. At a K/D ratio of 2.71 and a headshot percentage of 43.08%, he has 65 kills and 28 headshots.

The YouTuber has also competed in 42 duo matches and has two first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 4.76%. He has notched 163 kills and 60 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.08 and a headshot percentage of 36.81%.

Finally, Sandeep Panwar has appeared in 50 squad games, with his team securing four wins. This translates to a win rate of 8.00%. He has registered 270 kills and 91 headshots at a K/D ratio of 5.87 and a headshot percentage of 33.70%.

Note: FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (November 2, 2022). These will change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

FF Antaryami has actively posted Free Fire-based content over the past several years and has made a name for himself in the community. The content creator currently has exactly 797 uploads to his name, of which the highest-watched one has managed to get 14 million views.

As per Social Blade, FF Antaryami has acquired 30 thousand subscribers in the past 30 days. His total view count has also risen by 7.885 million within the same period.

Sandeep further has two other channels on the platform – Gaming With Sandeep and Vlog With Antaryami. They have 49.3 thousand and 11.9 thousand subscribers, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes