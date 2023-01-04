FF Antaryami's Free Fire MAX UID, stats, monthly income, and more 

Sandeep Panwar, also known as FF Antaryami, is one of India's most successful Free Fire MAX content creators on YouTube. His channel has over 4.19 million subscribers, which is still growing.

Following the popularity of his original channel, Sandeep started two other channels, Gaming with Sandeep (50.6k subscribers) and Vlog with Antaryami (14.1k subscribers). He also has 97.6k followers on Instagram.

FF Antaryami's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more details

FF Antaryami's Free Fire MAX ID is 297537840. Sandeep has acquired the following stats in the battle royale title as of 4 January 2023:

BR Career stats

FF Antaryami's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has contested 4221 solo games and has come out unscathed 319 times, acquiring a win rate of 7.55%. He has chalked up 9456 frags, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.42.

FF Antaryami has defeated his opponents in 538 of the 7142 duo encounters, resulting in a win rate of 7.53%. The content creator has attained 21985 eliminations, earning him a K/D ratio of 3.33.

Lastly, he has been a part of 13055 squad games up until this point in Free Fire MAX, and his squad has finished in first place 2597 times, maintaining a win rate of 19.89%. FF Antaryami has taken down 38696 opponents while upholding a K/D ratio of 3.70.

BR Ranked stats

FF Antaryami's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

He has faced off in 19 solo games and has come out on top twice to register a win rate of 10.52%. The internet sensation possesses 51 frags while securing a K/D ratio of 3.

FF Antaryami has participated in 105 duo matchups and notched two victories, translating into a win rate of 1.90%. He has notched 416 eliminations in these outings, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.04.

Finally, Sandeep has converted 11 of the 116 squad games in the Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 31, which adds to a win rate of 9.48%. With 514 frags in the process, he has notched a K/D ratio of 4.90.

Note: The content creator's statistics were recorded while writing this article. The numbers will change as he competes in more matches in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

FF Antaryami's guild details (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami is the leader of the AY-ESPORTS guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 63795383 and glory is 3609784. The Indian star is in Diamond 1 in BR-Ranked Season 31 and CS-Ranked Season 16.

Monthly income

FF Antaryami's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates FF Antaryami's monthly income through his YouTube channel is between $1.5K and $24.3K. The website also forecasts the earnings figures for the entire year to be between $18.2K and $291K.

YouTube channel

Sandeep Panwar kicked off his YouTube voyage with the FF Antaryami channel, where he has regularly posted Free Fire-related videos. The channel has more than 850 uploads, resulting in 660+ million views.

At the same time, his followers have multiplied many times over. In 2020, the channel had one million subscribers. By 2021, it had three million. That number has now surpassed four million in the previous year.

According to Social Blade, the YouTuber has posted 20k subscribers and over 6.063 million views over the last 30 days.

