FF Antaryami vs SK Sabir Boss: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats in June 2022?

Sandeep Panwar, aka FF Antaryami, is a popular Indian YouTuber uploading Free Fire-related content. He generally posts 'Factory Challenges' and other gameplay videos, amassing 3.98 million subscribers and 607.351 million views.

SK Sabir Boss is another prominent figure emerging from the game's Indian community. He is well-known for his exceptional skills and manages the 'SK Sabir Gaming' YouTube channel, with over 4.92 million subscribers and 230.97 million views.

The stats of the two YouTubers in Free Fire are compared below.

FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID and stats

FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID is 297537840. Listed below are his in-game stats are:

Lifetime stats

The YouTuber's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has played 4014 solo games and has 310 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 7.72%. He has notched 8981 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 2.42.

Meanwhile, coming into the duo mode, he has 508 victories in 6485 matches, translating to a win percentage of 7.83%. With 19695 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Finally, Sandeep has bettered his foes in 2511 of the 12154 squad matches, maintaining a win ratio of 20.65%. He has 34957 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.63.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of the content creator (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has engaged in four solo games in the ongoing season and has bagged 20 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.00.

The content creator has also played 255 duo matches and has come out on top on seven occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 2.74%. He has 609 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.46.

Apart from that, he has appeared in 37 squad games and has two wins, having a win rate of 5.40%. In the process, he has 86 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.46.

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID is 55479535. His stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats in the battle royale mode of the game (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 1846 solo matches and has outclassed his enemies in 158, converting to a win percentage of 8.55%. At a K/D ratio of 2.32, he has 3909 kills.

In the duo matches, the YouTuber has 3310 participations and has scored 648 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 19.57%. He has 9183 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.45.

SK Sabir Gaming has played 35675 squad games as well, and his team retained the top position in 11375, upholding a win ratio of 31.88%. With 125861 kills, he has secured a K/D ratio of 5.18.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has excellent ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Looking at the current ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has one win in 21 solo matches, retaining a win rate of 4.76%. He has secured 59 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.95.

The internet star has additionally contested in 62 duo games and has 11 Booyahs, leading to a win ratio of 17.74%. With a K/D ratio of 5.31, he has 271 frags.

He has also played precisely 250 matches and has 64 victories, possessing a win percentage of 25.60%. In this, SK Sabir Boss has racked up 855 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.60.

Comparison

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami SK Sabir Boss Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 4014 6485 12154 1846 3310 35675 Wins 310 508 2511 158 648 11375 Win rate 7.72% 7.83% 20.65% 8.55% 19.57% 31.88% Kills 8981 19695 34957 3909 9183 125861 K/D ratio 2.42 3.30 3.63 2.32 3.45 5.18

When comparing two players' stats in Free Fire, the K/D ratio and win rate are judged. In their lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss takes the edge over FF Antaryami in all three modes - solo, duo, and squad.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami SK Sabir Boss Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 4 255 37 21 62 250 Wins 0 7 2 1 11 64 Win rate 0 2.74% 5.40% 4.76% 17.74% 25.60% Kills 20 609 86 59 271 855 K/D ratio 5.00 2.46 2.46 2.95 5.31 4.60

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo mode as FF Antaryami has played only a few matches. Meanwhile, when discussing the duo and squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio and win rate than the other YouTuber.

Note: The stats recorded are as of 3 June 2022 and are subject to change as the two Free Fire gamers play more matches.

