Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 28 release date and everything you need to know

There are various game modes available in Free Fire MAX, with Clash Squad and Battle Royale being two of the most prominent ones. Both come with their separate ranked seasons, and players' ranks are reset at the onset of a new season.

The Battle Royale mode is now in the midst of Season 27, which will remain active for a few more days. Users can continue to climb through the ranks and obtain a variety of rewards set by the developers.

However, as the end date of the ongoing season draws closer, many individuals are looking for details regarding Ranked Season 28 of the mode. The following section provides its release date and more information.

Release date, time, and rank reset details of Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 28

The ongoing season will be remain until 16 June (Image via Garena)

The current Ranked Season 27 began in April and will continue until 16 June. The highly-anticipated Season 28 will start on the same day (16 June) at about 2.30 pm IST. As a result, players do not have to wait long for the upcoming season. Ranked Season 28 will commence within the next two weeks.

Ranks will be reset at the start of the new season, and Garena will demote users based on their rank in the previous season. Also, as stated in the patch notes of the recent OB34 update, the exchange store will get updated with every new season.

Details about the rank reset in Free Fire MAX

These are the specifics of the rank reset for the new season:

Score: 1000 – 1200 (Bronze I and Bronze II) to Score: 1000 (Bronze I)

(Bronze I and Bronze II) to (Bronze I) Score: 1201 – 1400 (Bronze III and Silver I) to Score: 1130 (Bronze II)

(Bronze III and Silver I) to (Bronze II) Score: 1401 – 1600 (Silver II and Silver III) to Score: 1310 (Silver I)

(Silver II and Silver III) to (Silver I) Score: 1601 – 1850 (Gold I and Gold II) to Score: 1410 (Silver II)

(Gold I and Gold II) to (Silver II) Score: 1851 – 2100 (Gold III and Gold IV) to Score: 1520 (Silver III)

(Gold III and Gold IV) to (Silver III) Score: 2101 – 2350 (Platinum I and Platinum II) to Score: 1610 (Gold I)

(Platinum I and Platinum II) to (Gold I) Score: 2351 – 2600 (Platinum III and Platinum IV) to Score: 1740 (Gold II)

(Platinum III and Platinum IV) to (Gold II) Score: 2601 – 2750 (Diamond I) to Score: 1855 (Gold III)

(Diamond I) to (Gold III) Score: 2751 – 2900 (Diamond II) to Score: 1990 (Gold IV)

(Diamond II) to (Gold IV) Score: 2901 – 3200 (Diamond III and Diamond IV) to Score: 2110 (Platinum I)

(Diamond III and Diamond IV) to (Platinum I) Score: 3201 – 6000 (Heroic) to Score: 2400 (Platinum III)

(Heroic) to (Platinum III) Score: 6001+ (Master) to Score: 2600 (Diamond I)

Once Season 28 begins, players will have to begin their grind up the tiers once again, and they will also be able to claim some new rewards.

