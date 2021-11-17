FF rewards for India server in Garena Free Fire

Events are one of the most common ways for users to obtain freebies in Free Fire. This is one of the reasons why there is a lot of excitement every time a new event is introduced into the battle royale title.

As of right now, themed activities based on Booyah Day are taking place, and players can win various prizes by completing the required tasks. Here is a list of all of the events that are now running on the Indian server of the game and the available awards.

How to get free rewards on Free Fire Indian server

Playtime Challenge (17 November – 23 November)

Playtime Challenge (Image via Free Fire)

As the event's name suggests, gamers are required to play Free Fire for a particular duration. Here are the exact specifics:

Gold Royale Voucher: Play 50 minutes

Booyah Slasher: Play 100 minutes

Grenade – BOOYAH DAY 2021: Play 200 minutes

After completing these numbers, they will be eligible to claim the respective rewards.

Booyah Day Countdown (16 November – 22 November)

Booyah Day Countdown (Image via Free Fire)

In this event, users have to log in to Free Fire every day. Upon doing so, they can go ahead and redeem the following:

Login 1 day: 2x Bonfire

Login 2 days: 2x Gold Royale Voucher

Login 3 days: 3x Pet Foot

Login 4 days: 1x Pet Rumble Room Card

Login 5 days: 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

They shouldn’t miss this opportunity to get free rewards for practically doing nothing.

Booyah Go (12 November – 29 November)

Booyah Go (Image via Free Fire)

In Booyah Go, players need to collect Dice Tokens from daily check-in or after-match drops. Later, they can use these to play the mini-game and get the rewards, including the “Booyah Head” tokens.

These tokens can be used to collect these:

Classic Store

Classic Store (Image via Free Fire)

Bone Parachute: 10 Booyah Head tokens

Basketball Life (Banner): 10 Booyah Head tokens

Booyah Champ (Surfboard): 10 Booyah Head tokens

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate: 10 Booyah Head tokens

Booyah Day Bat: 10 Booyah Head tokens

Bonfire: 5 Booyah Head tokens

Summon Airdrop: 5 Booyah Head tokens

Scanner: 5 Booyah Head tokens

Bounty Token: 5 Booyah Head tokens

Premium Store (Will start on 20 November)

Premium Store (Image via Free Fire)

Monster Truck – BOOYAH DAY 2021

Spirit of Booyah Bundle

Diamond Royale Voucher

Weapon Royale Voucher

(Number of tokens will be revealed once the premium store is unlocked)

In addition to these, users can get on the leaderboard to attain more rewards.

Booyah Day Top Up (17 November – 21 November)

Booyah Day Top Up (Image via Free Fire)

Like all other top-up events, players will have to buy a particular number of diamonds to get their hands on the rewards. This time around, an exclusive loot box skin and emote will be provided:

Top-up 100 diamonds to get Bone Loot Box

Top-up 500 diamonds to get Dribble King emote

Apart from all this, a few other events will be commencing in the coming few days.

Edited by Srijan Sen