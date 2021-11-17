FF rewards for India server in Garena Free Fire

Events are one of the most common ways for users to obtain freebies in Free Fire. This is one of the reasons why there is a lot of excitement every time a new event is introduced into the battle royale title.
As of right now, themed activities based on Booyah Day are taking place, and players can win various prizes by completing the required tasks. Here is a list of all of the events that are now running on the Indian server of the game and the available awards.
How to get free rewards on Free Fire Indian server
Playtime Challenge (17 November – 23 November)
As the event's name suggests, gamers are required to play Free Fire for a particular duration. Here are the exact specifics:
- Gold Royale Voucher: Play 50 minutes
- Booyah Slasher: Play 100 minutes
- Grenade – BOOYAH DAY 2021: Play 200 minutes
After completing these numbers, they will be eligible to claim the respective rewards.
Booyah Day Countdown (16 November – 22 November)
In this event, users have to log in to Free Fire every day. Upon doing so, they can go ahead and redeem the following:
- Login 1 day: 2x Bonfire
- Login 2 days: 2x Gold Royale Voucher
- Login 3 days: 3x Pet Foot
- Login 4 days: 1x Pet Rumble Room Card
- Login 5 days: 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
They shouldn’t miss this opportunity to get free rewards for practically doing nothing.
Booyah Go (12 November – 29 November)
In Booyah Go, players need to collect Dice Tokens from daily check-in or after-match drops. Later, they can use these to play the mini-game and get the rewards, including the “Booyah Head” tokens.
These tokens can be used to collect these:
Classic Store
- Bone Parachute: 10 Booyah Head tokens
- Basketball Life (Banner): 10 Booyah Head tokens
- Booyah Champ (Surfboard): 10 Booyah Head tokens
- Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate: 10 Booyah Head tokens
- Booyah Day Bat: 10 Booyah Head tokens
- Bonfire: 5 Booyah Head tokens
- Summon Airdrop: 5 Booyah Head tokens
- Scanner: 5 Booyah Head tokens
- Bounty Token: 5 Booyah Head tokens
Premium Store (Will start on 20 November)
- Monster Truck – BOOYAH DAY 2021
- Spirit of Booyah Bundle
- Diamond Royale Voucher
- Weapon Royale Voucher
(Number of tokens will be revealed once the premium store is unlocked)
In addition to these, users can get on the leaderboard to attain more rewards.
Booyah Day Top Up (17 November – 21 November)
Like all other top-up events, players will have to buy a particular number of diamonds to get their hands on the rewards. This time around, an exclusive loot box skin and emote will be provided:
- Top-up 100 diamonds to get Bone Loot Box
- Top-up 500 diamonds to get Dribble King emote
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Apart from all this, a few other events will be commencing in the coming few days.