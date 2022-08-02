FireEyes Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

In the last few years, the popularity of Free Fire and its MAX variant have propelled several content creators and streamers to an unprecedented level of success. The game’s community now boasts several YouTubers who have surpassed the one million subscriber mark and continue to grow.

FireEyes Gaming is among the most popular YouTube channels and is run by Pratham Shaw. The player has garnered over four million subscribers less than three years after starting the channel.

Pratham runs multiple channels on the platform, including Pratham Shaw (51.1k subscribers) and Pratham Shaw 2.0 (125k subscribers).

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and other details

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 435180912. The YouTuber has placed in the Master tier in BR-Ranked and is ranked Diamond 3 in the current CS-Ranked season.

His stats in the Free Fire MAX are as follows:

Lifetime stats

FireEyes Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

FireEyes Gaming has played 1044 solo games and has remained unbeaten 109 times, resulting in a win rate of 10.44%. In the process, he has eliminated 2690 opponents with a K/D ratio of 2.88. He has also notched 802 headshots with a headshot percentage of 29.81%.

Pratham Shaw has competed in 1757 duo matches and has won 271 games, corresponding to a win rate of 15.42%. He has bagged 4824 kills and 1119 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.25 and a headshot percentage of 23.20%.

FireEyes Gaming has been victorious in 3763 out of 17110 squad games, holding on to a win rate of 21.99%. He has notched 54729 kills and also amassed 10924 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.10 and a headshot percentage of 19.96%.

Ranked stats

FireEyes Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

He has featured in four solo matches and has secured 12 kills with a K/D ratio of 3. Pratham has notched five headshots with a headshot percentage of 41.67%.

The YouTuber has participated in 11 duo matches and has won four games, translating to a win rate of 36.36%. With 39 kills to his name and five headshots, FireEyes Gaming has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.57 and a headshot percentage of 12.82%.

Coming to the squad matches, he has made 221 appearances and has bettered the opposition 87 times, adding to a win rate of 39.36%. He has chalked up 652 kills and 118 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 4.87 and a headshot percentage of 18.10%.

Note: FireEyes Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were collected on 2 August 2022 and will change as he participates in more matches.

Monthly income

FireEyes Gaming's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Pratham’s monthly income through the YouTube channel is estimated to be around $1.3K and $20.2K. The yearly earnings are between $15.2K and $242.5K.

YouTube channel

Pratham started the FireEyes Gaming YouTube channel in November 2019 and has made a name for himself in the game’s community in less than three years. He has uploaded around 400 videos that have gained more than 497 million views.

The channel had a slow start until May 2020 and only possessed 56k subscribers. However, it surpassed one million subscribers by the end of the same year. This number is over four million in 2022 and is constantly growing.

In the last 30 days alone, the YouTuber has garnered 10k subscribers and 5.053 million views.

