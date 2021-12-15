FireEyes Gaming UID, Free Fire stats, monthly income, and more in December 2021

FireEyes Gaming is one of many Indian Free Fire content creators who have grown in popularity. Pratham Shaw is the man behind the famous YouTube channel, and he has constantly been working on posting videos related to the game.

He has secured massive numbers over the last few years as he currently possesses approximately 3.84 million subscribers. In addition to these, the view count has also surpassed 427.41 million.

FireEyes Gaming’s UID in Free Fire and stats

His Free Fire ID / UID is 435180912 and these are his stats as of today:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

FireEyes Gaming has competed in 16757 squad games and has confirmed 3621 wins, having a win percentage of 21.60%. At a K/D ratio of 4.07, he has amassed 53490 kills.

Apart from this, the content creator has appeared in 1693 duo matches and has come out on top on 258 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 15.23%. In the process, he has accumulated 4661 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.25.

He also has 106 wins in the 1011 solo games, equating to a win ratio of 10.48%. The famous personality has racked up 2615 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.89.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

FireEyes Gaming has played 30 squad matches and six victories, translating to a win rate of 20.00% when it comes to the current season. With a kill-to-death ratio of 4.63, he has notched 111 frags.

Meanwhile, he has five wins in the 45 duo appearances, having a win percentage of 11.11%. He has bagged 146 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.65.

Note: FireEyes Gaming's stats were recorded at the time of writing.

Monthly income

FireEyes Gaming's earnings mentioned on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

FireEyes Gaming’s monthly and annual income on Social Blade is $4.9K - $79K and $59.2K - $947.6K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

FireEyes Gaming has been uploading content based on Garena Free Fire frequently for the past few years. The oldest video on his official YouTube channel dates to November 2019, and during this time, he has posted over 280 of them.

According to Social Blade, FireEyes Gaming has gained 80 thousand subscribers and 19.742 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Srijan Sen