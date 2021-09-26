Five tips to rank up faster in Free Fire without aggressive playstyle

Ranking up in Free Fire is not an easy task. As players reach higher tiers, combat becomes tougher, and the skill gap between players seems to increase further and further.

By the time players reach Platinum and Diamond ranks, they are just about ready to give up due to not being able to earn enough points. Thankfully, there is an easy way to earn points without the need to eliminate half the lobby.

Top 5 tips for Free Fire players to rank up faster without the need for an aggressive playstyle

5) Survive as long as possible

The goal of any BR game is to survive as long as possible. The same rules apply to Free Fire as well, and players can earn points from this method. While the maximum number of points can be achieved by getting a Booyah, surviving as long as possible is also a suitable method.

While survival is not an easy task, given that opponents are looking for elimination, there are a few ways to achieve this seemingly impossible task. Players need to play cautiously and stay alert.

4) Only engage opponents when confident of an elimination

While not playing aggressively means fewer points, it does not mean players should altogether avoid fights as well. Eliminating opponents is the easiest way to earn points in a ranked Free Fire match.

However, while trying to eliminate an opponent, players need to be cautious. Rushing campers or rushing in open terrain should be avoided at all costs. Players should only engage opponents when a distinct combat advantage can be seen.

3) Loot during early and mid-game

Players can never have enough loot in Free Fire. This is an ongoing process that lasts until the match ends. While many consider looting a basic need, it goes beyond just finding weapons to shoot with.

For players looking for an easier way to rank up in-game, surviving until the end is critical. To do this, a lot of supplies will be needed. Having good weapons is not the only necessity, as tactical items that provide players cover and health are also vital.

2) Try to earn battle score points by third-partying opponents

A good way to rank up in Free Fire is by earning battle score points. Players can earn a maximum of 10 points in every match by simply damaging opponents. However, while playing a passive game, the goal is to try and avoid 1vs1 fights and instead focus on third-party engagement.

Although nearly every player shuns upon third-party fights, it is an invaluable method by which players can earn easy battle score points. Usually, in ranked matches, finding players shooting at each other will not be a problem.

1) Keep rotating to stay within the safe zone

One of the most important things players need to do irrespective of their playstyle is to rotate in-game. Rotating is not just something reserved for professional players or season veterans. It is an essential strategy that all players should learn how to execute.

Knowing how to rotate effectively in Free Fire will help players stay within the safe zone and avoid being ambushed by opponents. Managing to stay in the safe area in every ranked match will make surviving till the end easy.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar