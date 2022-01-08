Free Fire Advance Server download link for OB32 update: APK link and process revealed

The Free Fire OB32 update is only a few weeks away, and users are very excited. The release of the new version will add lots of new features to the game, enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

Leading up to the release, the developers recently introduced the Advance Server, a test server where players can preview upcoming features. It is available on the Android platform, and the APK file will have to be used to download it.

Downloading Free Fire Advance Server for OB32 update

The download process is pretty easy, and interested gamers can get the APK file from the official Advance Server website:

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire Advance Server website through any web browser. The link for the same is below:

To reach the official Advance Server website: Click here.

Step 2: Later, users will need to sign in using the option they used for the registration process. After that process is complete, they will find an option reading ‘Download APK’.

The APK has to be manually downloaded by the players (Image via Garena)

Note: The APK file size is 770 MB. Therefore, players should possess enough space on their devices.

Step 3: This will commence the download procedure for the APK file of the OB32 Advance Server. Once the file is on their devices, individuals can enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting and complete the installation.

Step 4: As the final step, they can open the Advance Server application and enter the Activation Code to gain access.

The Activation Code is essential if gamers want to get into the server. However, it is not provided to everyone because there is limited space. Readers can check out a detailed guide by clicking on this link.

Timeline of the server (End and start date)

The timeline of the server (Image via Free Fire)

The Advance Server usually only runs for around a week. The one for the Free Fire OB32 update commenced on 6 January and will be available to users until 13 January.

Individuals will be able to try out the features during the specified period. They also stand to get diamonds by reporting bugs and glitches.

