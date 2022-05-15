Free Fire Advance Server login guide: How to play OB34 content using activation code

Free Fire Advance Server is a specialized client made available by Garena just before each game update. With its launch, users are effectively provided with the ability to test out new features before their official in-game release.

The developers started distributing the Advance Server for the next OB34 update a few days ago, and it features tons of new content, including a game mode, character, pet, weapon, and so on. Individuals can obtain the same by downloading the APK file present on the official website.

However, players should remember that an activation code will be required to log in after downloading.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid downloading or playing the game.

How to play Free Fire Advance Server for OB34 update using activation code

Garena provides players with an Activation Code when they complete the registration process. Nonetheless, due to Free Fire Advance Server’s limited space, not everyone receives this code, and only a subset of users is selected.

Follow the steps below to register:

Step 1: To begin with, visit the official Advance Server website.

Step 2: After that, individuals can use either of the two login options – Facebook and Google, to sign in.

Users will have to input all these details and then click on the Join Now button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A form will subsequently appear on the screen, where players will have to enter all these details:

1) Name

2) Email Address

3) Phone number

Step 4: Finally, they can submit the respective form to complete the registration. Users can next wait for the developers’ response to the activation code.

Steps to download the server and use the activation code

Once they are provided with the activation code, they can use the procedures outlined below to download the server and enjoy the OB34 content:

Step 1: Users should go to the same Free Fire Advance Server website and tap on the ‘APK Download’ button.

They will have to ensure that sufficient storage space is available on their devices.

Step 2: After the APK file gets downloaded, gamers should next enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting and install it.

After completing the login, the activation code has to be entered by players (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Later, players can open the application and tap on the ‘Guest’ login option. A pop-up box will soon appear where they need to enter the activation code to complete the login.

Upon completing all these steps, individuals will be able to access and enjoy the OB34 Free Fire Advance Server.

Note: There is no guarantee to receive the activation code.

Edited by Srijan Sen