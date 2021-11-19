Free Fire Advance Server OB31 APK download link revealed for Android users

The release of the upcoming OB31 update has generated a great deal of excitement in the Free Fire community. With the introduction of the Advance Server, the hype has further expanded dramatically.

For those unfamiliar with the term, the Advance Server is a test server where the features of an upcoming update are put through their paces. Because it is a stand-alone application, users can obtain it by downloading the APK file that is made accessible by the developers.

Here's a guide to download the Free Fire OB31 Advance Server.

APK Download link for Free Fire OB31 Advance Server

Gamers can follow the steps mentioned below to download and install the test server:

Step 1: Gamers will first need to visit the Free Fire Advance Server’s official website. Readers can click here to go to the page directly.

Use the "Login Facebook" button and sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After users have reached the website, they have to sign in using the Facebook account they had used during the registration.

Step 3: Once they have done so, individuals will be able to find an option that reads “Download APK” on their screens. Subsequently, they have to tap on that to start the download process for the APK file.

After tapping on "Download APK," the file will be downloaded (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire OB31 Advance Server’s APK file is 747 MB in size, and players’ devices must have enough space to accommodate the download and installation.

Step 4: Players should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting on their device and proceed with the installation.

Step 5: Upon completing it, individuals can open the application and enter the “Activation Code” to access the test server.

This code is necessary to get into the test server (Image via Free Fire)

The “Activation Code” is necessary to get into the Free Fire OB31 Advance Server. Users can learn more about it here.

If a parsing issue occurs during the installation process, gamers can attempt to reinstall the game. If the problem persists, they may need to download the APK file again.

