Free Fire Advance Server: OB31 APK link, activation key, opening and closing date details

Garena distributes Free Fire Advance Server prior to each patch, enabling users to test out new features and functionalities before integrating them into the game. The developers have released the Free Fire OB31 Advance Server in preparation for the upcoming update.

It features a new mystery character with an ability called Ice Iron, pet Yeti, SMG MAC-10, and an Akimbo Activator attachment. Players can try these by downloading the client from the official website and here is the guide for the same.

How to download Free Fire OB31 Advance Server

Users can follow the exact steps listed below to download and install the Free Fire OB31 Advance Server:

Step 1: Garena has a dedicated site for the Free Fire Advance Server, via which users can get the APK file. Players can visit it by tapping on this link.

Users will have to sign in to download the APK (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After reaching the webpage, users should navigate through it and click on the ‘Login Facebook’ option.

If the gamers are registering for the first time, they will have to fill in details such as their name, mobile number, and email ID. However, if they have previously registered, they will be redirected to the download page.

Note: Individuals are recommended to download the Advance Server only after they have received the Activation Code, as it is necessary to access the application.

Press "Download APK" (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players need to click on the Download APK option to download the client. After the download is complete, they can install the file, but they must toggle on the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting.

Users will need 747 MB of space to download the client and further storage will be required to install the application.

Enter the Activation Code after opening Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Players can boot up Free Fire and sign in as guests. Next, they will have to enter the Activation Code.

Free Fire OB31 Advance Server schedule

Free Fire OB31 Advance Server timeline (Image via Free Fire)

Server open date: 18 November 2021

Server closing date: 25 November 2021

Gamers can only access the application during this phase.

Activation Code

Since the Free Fire Advance Server only holds a limited number of users, only selected players will receive the code. Players can only attain this code by registering for it ahead of time. Even after registration, players are not guaranteed to acquire it.

