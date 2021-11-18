How to get Free Fire Advance Server activation key or code for OB31 update

Free Fire Advance Server for OB31 update has been made available for download, and all interested users can install it on their devices. However, like with all previous test servers, players are required to have an activation key or code to participate.

In addition to this, users must remember that the respective code is given to players after the registration process. Here’s a guide on how they can have a chance at receiving it.

Steps to getting the Free Fire Advance Server activation key or code for OB31 update

A snippet from the FAQ of the Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Before starting, it is crucial to note what the developers have stated in the FAQ of the Free Fire Advance Server:

“Use activation code to log in to Advance Server. A limited number of codes available. Register now and receive your code.”

“Because Advance Server can only hold a certain number of users, if you did not receive the activation code, please wait for our response.”

So, the only way for users to obtain it is by registering for the OB31 Advance Server. Here’s a guide on the same procedure:

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire Advance Server website on a web browser (use this link to visit the page directly).

Gamers will have to log in using their Facebook accounts (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, players will find an option called 'Login Facebook.' They must click on that and sign in using their account by entering the required credentials.

Players will have to enter all these details into the text fields (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A form will later show up on players' screens, asking them to fill in information like name, phone number, and email to set up the profiles.

Step 4: Finally, gamers should tap on 'Join Now' to complete the Free Fire OB31 Advance Server registration.

The test server will run from 18 November, i.e., today until 25 November. During this time, eligible users will be able to try out the new features.

Note: Users are not guaranteed to receive the activation code after they have completed the registration.

