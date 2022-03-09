Free Fire receives frequent updates that bring plenty of new content to the table for the pleasure of players. Prior to every such release, the developers set up an Advance Server, which is essentially a test server where users can check out the new features.

The server for the forthcoming OB33 update is just around the corner and is expected to begin tomorrow, 10 March. Since it will only be accessible on the Android platform, players will be able to obtain it by downloading the APK file from the Advance Server website.

Free Fire Advance Server OB33 APK: Download guide and how to register

Download guide

Once released, players can follow the instructions outlined below to obtain the APK for the upcoming OB33 Advance Server:

Step 1: First, they must go to the official Advance Server website, where the APK file will be available.

Step 2: Upon reaching the website, gamers need to sign in. Subsequently, an option to 'Download APK' will appear on their screens.

After reaching there, users must sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals can click on this to get the APK file of the test server onto their devices. After enabling the 'Install from Unknown Source' setting, they can proceed with the installation.

Step 4: Finally, the server's application can be opened by players, and they must enter the Activation Code to check out all the features.

Steps to register

Activation Codes are rewarded to a particular number of players after they complete the Free Fire Advance Server registration. These are the steps that can help them perform the procedure:

Step 1: On the Advance Server website, users should either use the 'Login Facebook' or 'Login Google' option.

Step 2: A form will appear on their screen, and all the required details have to be entered. These include name, phone number, and e-mail address.

All this information has to be entered by the players (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can press the 'Join Now' button to send the form.

The developers will review the application and chosen individuals will be given the Activation Code.

Note: Registration doesn't guarantee players the Activation Code for the Free Fire Advance Server.

Edited by Siddharth Satish