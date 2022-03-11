Free Fire Advance Server OB33: New mystery character and pet revealed

Garena launches Free Fire’s Advance Servers a few weeks before the in-game updates are released, and they are essentially made accessible for players to test out the new features. The server for the OB33 iteration has recently gone live, and users are over the moon with its arrival.

While playing on the Advance Server, the game’s community was able to spot tons of new content, including a mystery character and pet, alongside other additions like a new game mode and more.

New mystery character in Free Fire OB33 Advance Server

Here are details about the mystery character (Image via Garena)

Mystery characters are generally in the spotlight on every Advance Server of Garena Free Fire. The one in the OB33 server features an active ability titled ‘Swordsman’s Wrath,’ and it seems pretty interesting. The in-game section reads the following about it:

“Forms a shield that reduces weapon damage coming from the front, resets when the user fires a shot.”

It will be fascinating to see how player implement it upon official release.

New Pet in OB33 Advance Server

This the pet present in the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Pets are another significant component of Free Fire’s gameplay since they possess unique skills. Every new update to the game has resulted in new ones, and the upcoming Zasil pet was discovered on the OB33 Advance Server.

With its ’Extra Luck' skill, whenever the players use an Inhaler/Med Kit/Repair Kit in Free Fire, there will be a 25% chance of getting an additional one. However, there is a 120-second cooldown.

Other character-related changes

A124's ability has been completely changed (Image via Garena)

In the Advance Server, developers changed the abilities of these characters considerably:

1) A124: Completely reworked

2) Steffie: Completely reworked

3) Nikita: Buffed

4) Rafael: Buffed

A new character link system was added, which provides users an opportunity to unlock characters for free. Aside from that, two new weapons were added, which players will most likely be able to try out in the forthcoming update.

Note: It is not assured that everything available on the Free Fire Advance Server will be included in the update's official release. In addition, the developers may make changes to certain features.

Edited by Siddharth Satish