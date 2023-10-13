Free Fire Advance Server OB42 APK download link for Android devices

The Free Fire OB42 Advance Server is here, and the community is excited to test the different features that have been newly integrated. Garena tests new content through this specific server before rolling the same into the game's final update. This time, players can expect a character named Ignis, a revamp of the Guild system, and more.

Players can use the APK file made available by the developer to download the OB42 Advance Server. However, they will need an Activation Code, or else they cannot enter the particular server.

How to download Free Fire OB42 Advance Server using the APK file

You can download the OB42 Advance Server via the APK file (Image via Garena)

Free Fire OB42 Advance Server’s APK file was released today, October 13, 2023, and gamers can download the same to access it. Like always, the server is only available for the Android platform, and those on iOS devices will have to wait for the update to get released to have a crack at the different features.

The following is the direct link to the APK file for the Advance Server:

Free Fire OB42 Advance Server APK: https://freefiremobile-a.akamaihd.net/advance/package/FFadv_66.34.0_1011_ID.apk

Listed below are the steps to download the OB42 Advance Server using the APK file:

Step 1: Visit the official Advance Server website on any web browser on your mobile device. This website can be reached by clicking on this link.

Step 2: As the next step, you must utilize the login option that you used during the registration procedure. If you haven’t registered yet, you must complete the same first.

Tap on the "Download APK" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The “Download APK” button will be displayed on the screen, and you can tap on the same to start the download process for the file.

It is worth noting that the APK file is 1.035 GB, and you may have to download additional resources inside the Advance Server. As a result, you must ensure sufficient storage space on your device before proceeding with the installation.

Step 4: Once the file gets installed, you can open the Free Fire Advance Server and enter the Activation Code to dive into the different features.

The Activation Code is provided after the registration process, but not everyone will receive it due to the limited space. Regardless, you must try out your luck by completing the registration.

Detailed about the Free Fire OB42 Advance Server

This is the timeline of the particular server (Image via Garena)

The OB42 Advance Server commenced on October 13, 2023, and will last a few weeks until October 27, 2023, giving users ample time to try the different features. Following the server's conclusion, the progress you made inside it will be deleted.

Furthermore, the server provides individuals with an opportunity to receive free diamonds, and all they have to do is report the different bugs they encounter inside it.

