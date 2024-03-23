Free Fire Advance Server OB44 APK download link for Android devices

Free Fire Advance Server OB44 is finally out, and players can start downloading it to experience the many features that Garena has integrated into the test server. A few of the significant additions include the new Kairso character, new game mode, weapon, and more. Aside from the introductions, the developers have made several balancing changes, altering characters' abilities.

Like always, gamers will have to use the Free Fire Advance Server OB44 APK to download it onto their devices. The file is directly available on the server’s website, and users wouldn’t have to search for it elsewhere.

The following section gives details on how to download the Free Fire Advance Server OB44 APK file.

How to download Free Fire Advance Server OB44 APK

Follow the steps below to download the APK (Image via Garena)

As specified, it would be possible to download the Free Fire Advance Server OB44 APK from the official website. Listed below are the steps that will help you through the entire process:

Step 1: Visit the Advance Server website on any web browser. It can be directly accessed by going to https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com.

Step 2: The subsequent step requires you to log in by utilizing the platform you used during the registration process.

If you haven’t already registered for the Advance Server, complete it.

Click on the "Download APK" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the login is done, tap the “Download APK” button. The download process for the APK file will soon commence.

Since the file is around 1 GB in size, ensure your phone has enough storage space before you proceed with the download and installation of the Advance Server. Moreover, note that you will need additional space to download extra resources inside the server.

Step 4: After the file is downloaded, install it on your device by enabling the “Install from Unknown Source” setting.

Step 5: Upon completion of the installation, open the Free Fire Advance Server OB44 and proceed by selecting the “Guest” option.

Later on, enter the Activation Code to gain access to the Advance Server. It must be specified that it isn’t possible to get into the server without the particular code. If you don’t possess the Activation Code, you cannot play the Advance Server.

Receiving the Activation Code is possible only through the registration process. With limited space on the server, Garena provides these codes only to a selected number of people.

More details about the Free Fire Advance Server OB44

The server will be operational until April 3 (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Advance Server OB44 commenced on March 22, 2024, and operates until April 3, 2024. It gives an insight into the upcoming features of the OB44 update of the game that is scheduled to be released in April.

Through the Advance Server, players can test out the different content and report the bugs so that they get fixed before the official release takes place. In the process, they also stand an opportunity to receive free diamonds that Garena offers through the Bug Hunter Program.

