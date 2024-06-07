Free Fire Advance Server OB45 APK download link for Android devices

Free Fire Advance Server OB45 is here, and players with the Activation Code can install it on their devices to access the various features that the developers have made available. Some of the primary highlights include the introduction of a new character, a new vehicle, and the FPP CS Mode. There are also balancing changes made to ensure that the users have a better gameplay experience on the battlefield.

As is the case with all the previous editions, the Free Fire Advance Server OB45 is only available on the Android platform. Gamers can download it by using the APK file that the developers themselves make available on the dedicated website.

A detailed guide on how to download and install the Free Fire Advance Server OB45 APK is provided in the section below.

How to download Free Fire Advance Server OB45 APK on Android devices

Follow the steps below to complete the download (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Advance Server OB45 APK has been made available on the Advance Server website, and users will have to install the same. The step-by-step guide covering the download and installation is provided below:

Trending

Step 1: Get started by going to the official Advance Server website on any of the web browsers.

Step 2: After your arrival on the website, make sure you complete the login. You should perform the procedure using the same platform you used during the registration.

Remember to register for Free Fire OB45 Advance Server first. Since it is the only way to get the Activation Code, it is a must to perform the same.

Step 3: Upon the login, you will find a “Download APK” button. Click on it to start the download process for the APK file.

The APK file of the Free Fire Advance Server OB45 is 881 MB in size. As a result, you must ensure that your device possesses sufficient storage space. It is also vital to know that there are additional downloadable resources after the installation.

Step 4: Once the file gets downloaded, toggle on the “Install from Unknown Source” setting and complete the installation.

Step 5: Finally, you may open the application of the Advance Server and complete the login. You can subsequently enter the Activation Code to gain access to the Advance Server.

Due to the limited space available, not everyone receives the Activation Code to gain access to the Advance Server. Furthermore, there are no alternative ways to get the Activation Code, and completing the registration is the only one.

Additional details about the Free Fire Advance Server OB45

Timeline of the server (Image via Garena)

The new Advance Server commenced on June 7, 2024, and will operate for two weeks until June 21, 2024. It essentially acts as a test server to trial the features of the upcoming OB45 update of the game, which is anticipated to be released later this month.

Besides testing the different features, the Advance Server also provides an early glance at the content that the players can expect to make its way into the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback